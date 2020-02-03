Footlights open mic night

STRUT YOUR STUFF: Footlights Theatre Restaurant is adding a new dimension with Friday night pizza, pasta and open microphone, offering a chance for people to come along and perform.

FOOTLIGHTS Theatre Restaurant is moving with the times and diversifying.

It’s good news for residents and visitors to the Capricorn Coast, who will have an open microphone pizza and pasta night to add to their weekly schedule of events.

Footlights owner/operators Garyth and Kaye Walpole said they had been brainstorming ideas when they came up with the pizza and pasta night idea.

It will be held every Friday from 6–9pm.

Being great advocates for encouraging children to be involved in theatre arts, they decided they would also stage the same event on Sundays from 5–7pm for children aged five to 16 accompanied by their parents.

Kaye said Footlights would still have its theatre restaurant every Saturday night and through the week for group bookings, and drama classes would continue on Wednesdays for young people.

“We needed to look at ways to expand what we were offering without taking away from our core business,” she said.

“We have been doing theatre restaurants for over 40 years, 25 years on the Capricorn Coast and a further 14 years in Geelong in Victoria before that.

“We love what we do with all our hearts as much today as we did when we first began and we still have the same excitement and enthusiasm for performing.

“We wanted to share that joy with others, hence the open microphone idea began.”

Kaye stressed this was not a karaoke night but an open mic where anyone could come along and join the fun.

“Singers can bring their music along on their phone and we can run it through our PA system,” she said.

“Stand-up comedians, bush poets and anyone that would like to bring their special talent to the stage is welcome to have a go.

“The food will be amazing, with a choice of six different varieties of pizza, four different pastas and four to five desserts to select from our menu.

“Everything is homemade on site and we will have all ingredients displayed so people can make choices according to their dietary requirements.

“We are very excited to be able to offer an enjoyable evening of fun and lovely food where aspiring performers will have a platform to entertain.

“Garyth and our cast will be on hand to encourage performers and will bring some of their own vocal talents to the stage to get the party started.

“There will be a bar operating and it is important that people know this is not a formal event. We will be keeping things casual to ensure everyone can sit back, relax and enjoy quality talent and fabulous Italian food.”