Footlights Theatre Restaurant laughs off closure rumours

SHOW GOES ON: Kaye and Garyth Walpole in front of the Footlights Theatre Restaurant sign. Jann Houley

GARYTH and Kaye Walpole are mainstays of the Yeppoon business community, and when they took down the prominent neon sign at their restaurant this week, the rumour mill lit up.

The good news is, the owners of the popular Footlights Theatre Restaurant for the past 25 years, are not shutting up shop.

Actually, far from it.

"We've been living here a long time and we know Yeppoon - anything people can start a rumour with to have a little bit of gossip, they love it,” Kaye said with a laugh.

"I mean, that's typical of a small town and that's alright.

"But over the years, several times we've done travelling shows over a weekend, and some people have been quick to say 'oh they're shut, they're closing'.

"So we're kind of used to it.”

Kaye said the neon sign was taken down this week for cleaning.

"There were some insects inside it.

"It was only down for a couple of hours, but that would have been enough (to start rumours).”

A character in her own right, Kaye saw the funny side of things and said she planned to do a sketch on the happenings with a view to including it in their upcoming performances at the restaurant.

For those who aren't familiar with Footlights, it offers a unique dining and entertainment experience.

"We do a two-hour comedy variety show with a three-course dinner,” Kaye said.

"We also have morning tea shows, lunch shows and afternoon tea shows.”

Kaye is 81-years-old and Garyth is 61, but neither has any intention of slowing down.

"We do all of the writing, directing, cooking and the performing with other people as well,” Kaye said.

"No way are we going to slow down.

"And we are definitely not going anywhere, we love it too much.

"This is where we're going to die.”

The performing couple has been entertaining people since 1981.

"We're up to 5014 shows now,” Kaye said.

It all started when they formed the Stagecoach Theatre Company at Geelong, which operated successfully for more than a decade, before Garyth and Kaye made the move to Yeppoon.

"It's only because we do everything ourselves that it can operate,” Kaye said.

"You have to have the right combination of people and we have a wonderful combination.

"We have a wonderful life.

"We have the best life of anyone we know.”