Footy club scores as LSC hands out $30,000 to18 groups

Funding approved for club to to purchase a defibrillator. Tyson Yates

APPLICATIONS to buy a defibrillator, a canteen refrigerator and washing basins to help care for rescued animals were among 18 grants, worth almost $30,000, approved by the Livingstone Shire Council to assist community groups.

The grants were part of the Livingstone Community Grants Scheme, which provides an opportunity for eligible not-for-profit community organisations to support and enhance community wellbeing and liveability, by building capacity and resilience of these organisations across the shire.

Applications for round two of the Community Grants Scheme opened on February 4 and closed on March 8.

Within this period, the Community Development and Sport and Recreation team delivered two education sessions (in Yeppoon and Emu Park) where eligible groups were provided with an overview of the online application platform, grant guidelines and evaluation process.

Here is the list of successful applicants.

Capricorn Coast Football Club: Purchase of a canteen refrigerator. $1969

Yeppoon Gymnastics and Movement Centre: Replace chairs in gym with multi-purpose aluminium bench seats. $2000

Yeppoon Rugby League Football Club: Purchase of a Lifepak CR plus defibrillator for Webb Park. $2000

Yeppoon Golf Club: Purchase driving/hitting nets. $2000

Marlborough Public Hall Committee: Purchase new tables for the community hall. $2000.

Keppel Coast Country Music Club: Purchase patio blinds for the barbecue area. $978.50

Wildlife Rehabilitation HQ. Purchase of washing basins for care of rescued animals. $1450

Marlborough Agricultural Show Association: Purchase of electronic timers for horse events. $1750

Marlborough Public Swimming Pool Club: Training of community members in Swim Instruction(accredited). $2000

RSL of Australia (Qld branch) Yeppoon SubBranch: Purchase of shade sails for the deck. $1500

NAG Radio Broadcasting Association: Purchase of generator and associated equipment. $1599.40

Emu Park and District Men's Activity Shed: Purchase of tools and equipment for metal working. $2000

Yeppoon Little Theatre Group: Purchase of communication system. $2000

Yeppoon Probus Club: Purchase of a projector. $1299

Keppel Coast Girl Guides Lifesaving: Training, purchase of security screens, purchase of printer. $1967

The Caves State School P&C Association: Purchase of flexible seating for outdoor classroom. $2000

Keppel Sands Community Advancement League: Purchase of a new bowls mat for indoor bowls. $2000

CQ Rural Health: Livingstone suicide prevention information and resources.

$850