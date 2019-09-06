Footy coach with 'woeful' traffic history just avoids jail

The serial offender came to the attention of police when he was involved in a car accident.

A YEPPOON junior rugby league coach with a "woeful” traffic history was this week told he was lucky not to be going to jail.

Matthew Stephen Lovegrove, 37, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle without a licence.

The court heard that Lovegrove was driving on May 10 when he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Lovegrove was not at fault in respect to causing the accident but he had been disqualified from driving in November last year for six months.

When asked why he was driving while disqualified, Lovegrove told police he had been making arrangements for a roadworthy certificate to be done on his vehicle so that he would be able to drive it when he received his licence back.

"He does have a lengthy traffic history for someone his age,” Ms Marsden said.

The court heard that Lovegrove was a concreter and landscaper, the "bread-winner” of a family, and his solicitor said Lovegrove had acknowledged that his traffic history was "woeful”.

"He does work hard and he is a family man and he is trying to get his life on track,” Lovegrove's lawyer said.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Lovegrove's record was poor.

"You certainly could not plead ignorance to the laws here or have any excuse whatsoever because you have been before the courts that many times for driving offences,” Magistrate Press said.

"One wonders when you're going to get the message.

"It may ultimately be when you serve a substantial term of imprisonment.”

Lovegrove was convicted and sentenced to 12 months' jail, suspended for three years.

He was further disqualified from holding a driver's licence for three years.

"You should consider yourself fortunate today not to be going out to Capricornia Correctional Centre,” Magistrate Press told Lovegrove.