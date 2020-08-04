FOOTY FEAST: 10 schoolboys games livestreamed Wednesday

ACTION-PACKED: Ten games of schoolboys rugby league will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin on Wednesday. Photo: Callum Dick

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rugby league fans are in for a treat on Wednesday.

As well as the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy games, The Morning Bulletin will livestream games from the Cowboys Challenge and South-East Queensland junior games.

That means there will be 10 games to watch, starting at 11.30am with the Aaron Payne Cup clash between The Cathedral College and Ignatius Park College in Mackay.

Those two schools will then go head-to-head in the Cowboys Challenge at 12.45pm.

St Brendan’s College and Mackay State High will then face off in the Cowboys Challenge at 2pm and the Aaron Payne Cup at 3pm.

Here is Wednesday’s schedule

Aaron Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge games

11:30am: Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College (APC) at Mackay

12:45pm: Ignatius Park College v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge) at Mackay

2pm: Mackay State High v St Brendan’s College (Cowboys Challenge) at Mackay

3pm: Mackay State High vs St Brendan’s College (Aaron Payne Cup) at Mackay

Allan Langer Trophy and SEQ junior games

3pm: St Mary’s College v Ipswich SHS (Year 10) at Toowoomba

4pm: St Mary’s College v Ipswich SHS (Allan Langer Trophy) at Toowoomba

4pm: Keebra Park SHS v Marsden SHS (Year 10) at Gold Coast

5pm: Keebra Park SHS v Marsden SHS (Allan Langer Trophy) at Gold Coast

4pm: Wavell SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS (Year 10) at Brisbane

5pm: Wavell v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS (Allan Langer Trophy) at Brisbane

