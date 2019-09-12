Footy first for St Brendan’s

RUGBY LEAGUE St Brendan’s will for the first time be represented in every grand final of the Rockhampton and District Secondary Schools competition.

The Yeppoon college made all 15 deciders from Year 7C through to Open A, with three of them – 7C, 10C and Open C – all St Brendan’s affairs.

The action started yesterday with the C division finals at Browne Park.

It continues with the B division finals from 3pm tomorrow and the A division finals from 9am on Saturday, culminating in the Open showdown between St Brendan’s and The Cathedral College. SBC director of rugby league Nathan Doyle attributed the incredible achievement to the “absolute passion” for rugby league at the college.

“We have more than 300 students playing this year and whether you watch an Open A match or a C or D level game, there is significant talent on show in each of them,” he said.

“We are proud of our rugby league success and history but what is important is that so many of our students have the opportunity to play in teams with old and new mates and develop their individual skills.

“Win or lose this week, St Brendan’s College rugby league is certainly heading in a great direction.”

SBC claimed the first title of the day, with SBC 3 d SBC 4 36-4 in the Year 7C final yesterday.

RDSSRL chairman Andrew Lawrence said 81 teams from 10 schools took part this year, making it one of the biggest school competitions in the state.

He said it was an extraordinary effort for SBC to make every final.

He said it was also great to see six other schools in the grand finals.

“This is the biggest year we’ve had participation wise and we still have scope to grow,” he said.

“Our competition is very strong and there is quality football played week in, week out.

“It’s a wonderful showcase of the talent and depth that we have in this region,” Mr Lawrence­ said.

“That is no better demonstrated than RDSSRL schools finishing in the top eight Queensland schools in the NRL Schoolboy Cup (SBC and TCC), the NRL Schoolboy Trophy (Yeppoon State High) and the NRL Schoolboy Year 10 Challenge (Rocky State High).”