Footy player with drug issues in strife again

HAPPIER TIMES: Phillip Wishart in action on the Aussie Rules field for the Yeppoon Swans.

HAPPIER TIMES: Phillip Wishart in action on the Aussie Rules field for the Yeppoon Swans.

A YEPPOON footballer with a chequered drug history has seemingly been given one final chance to clean up his act.

Phillip John Thomas Wishart, 30, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing methamphetamine and drug utensils.

The court heard that Wishart had a history of drug offending and his latest run-in with the law happened on October 19.

It was told the full-time renderer by trade was on his way to Kemp Beach to dispose of the drugs and utensils when he was intercepted by police.

Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The court heard that Wishart understood the need for him to get support and counselling for his ongoing drug issues.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Wishart he could not keep falling back into old habits.

“You will be someone that will end up in prison if you continue drug use,” she said.

Wishart was placed on 18 months’ probation which includes drug testing.

Ms Beckinsale told him to use this order as an opportunity to get drugs out of his life.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

‘Substantial’ drug find in kitchen of Cap Coast home

‘What a waste’: Yeppoon man racks up $9k in SPER fines

MIRACLE MAN: Coast crash victim lives to front court