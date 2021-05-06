Footy power couple quietly splits

One of the highest profile couples in Australian sport has reportedly split after a quiet decision to move interstate unannounced.

Footy power couple Tom Mitchell and Hannah Davis have reportedly split.

The pair have turned heads during recent Brownlow Medal gala events, helping to grow Davis' profile as an Instagram and lifestyle influencer.

Her daring dresses have been a feature of the annual Brownlow medal count and famously made her mark when Mitchell won the award in 2018, when cameras spotted the couple sharing a smooch after his award was announced.

However, The Herald Sun reports the couple have separated after three years together.

The report outlines that Davis has moved to Byron Bay while pursuing her booming pilates career.

2018 AFL Brownlow Medal Vote Count at Crown Palladium. Tom Mitchell from Hawthorn wins the Brownlow and kisses Hannah Davis. Picture: Mark Stewart

Mitchell has remained in Melbourne, where he continues to play with Hawthorn.

The couple no longer follow each other on Instagram and had not been seen together on social media since November.

It brings to an end a relationship that had appeared so perfect when Mitchell was crowned the best player in football in 2018.

While accepting the medal. Mitchell said on stage: "She's the real reason I'm standing up here. Hannah's made sacrifices. She's there through the highs and lows".

Tom Mitchell and Hannah Davis at the Brownlow after-party

She said during the after-party: "Tom makes me proud every single day".

Mitchell was unable to follow her to the iconic NSW town as he continues to rediscover the form that made him the best player in the league before he suffered

Mitchell missed all of 2019 after breaking his leg at the first training session of the year

He also had shoulder surgery at the end of the 2020 season, but has played every game for Hawthorn this year.

He was also instrumental as the best player on the field in Hawthorn's famous comeback win over Essendon in March.

