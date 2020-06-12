Footy season’s off but Sharks are hatching plan for play

FUTURE HOPES: Fitzroy/Gracemere is putting together a proposal it hopes will see some senior football in the region after the RRL 2020 competition was cancelled. Picture: File

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton’s senior competition is off this year but Fitzroy/Gracemere is devising a plan that could see some club football played in the region.

The Rockhampton Rugby League board voted at the weekend to cancel the 2020 season, with restrictions around attendance number at games due to COVID-19 a major factor in the decision.

This is the first time in more than 70 years that the Rockhampton competition has not been played. It went into recess in 1942 and 1943 due to World War II.

Fitzroy/Gracemere secretary Bruce Brymer said that while disappointed, he could fully understand the reasoning behind the decision.

But he and fellow members of his club believe that just because the season has stopped, football shouldn’t.

“We’re exploring all options to see how we can keep people playing footy,” he said.

“We’re actually putting a plan together to get our players back to training in line with the QRL and state government guidelines.

Fitzroy/Gracemere wants to see carnivals, similar to the pre-season Warba Wangarunya carnival, held in the region later in the year. Picture: File

“We’re looking at the possibility of later in the year holding some carnivals, similar to the indigenous pre-season carnivals that are played here.

“We know Emu Park are also interested in doing something like that and we would be keen to get the other clubs involved as well.”

Brymer said the club hoped to have formulated a proposal within the next two weeks.

“It will come down to the Rockhampton Rugby League, the Central Queensland Rugby League and the Queensland endorsing it.

“It would also be contingent on insurance being in place and getting the full support of referees and other organisations.

“It’s only early days yet but the idea would be to run a competition in the one location on one day. It could be held at Saleyards Park, then Emu Park and the other clubs to ensure everyone gets a turn.

“It would mean players get to play and if we can pool our resources we can support each other in managing the controls.

“If we can put something on the table that shows we can work together we might be able to salvage something from this year.”

