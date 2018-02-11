Footy super day sees CQ town's population multiply five-fold

THE Central Queensland town of Theodore grew by about five times its normal size over the weekend.

In what was a big boost to the small town of 500 people, a crowd of about 2,500 people headed to Theodore on Saturday for a pre-season game of footy, between a young Brisbane Broncos side and the CQ Capras.

Hosted by the Theodore Sport and Recreation Association Inc, many community groups from nearby in Biloela, Moura and Baralaba were all involved, Theodore Sport and Recreation Association Inc President Chris Holmes.

"I did hear a story of someone that came from Cunnamulla, a fair few from Dysart, Moranbah as we had a Central Highlands team play," he said.

The town's only pub, Hotel Theodore was booked out and campers lined the banks of the Dawson River and at the recreation centre.

Mr Holmes said he couldn't even begin to imagine the amount of money that was injected into businesses across town for the weekend as visitors bought food, shopped around town and headed to the hotel for a cold one.

"Wouldn't have a clue, maybe $50,000, I wouldn't be able to put a figure on it," he said.

In true small town country spirit, the event was supported by a wealth of volunteers.

"The whole community was so involved," Mr Holmes said.

"There wasn't too many people who didn't have a job or didn't have a part of it.

"The Pony Club, the Junior Football, the SES, the Men's Shed, there was a lot of people involved."

The weekend started off with a Sportsman Dinner held at Hotel Theodore.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett and fomer footballer and Capras coach Jason Hetherington were guest speakers at the three-course dinner.

"It was really good, it sold out," Mr Holmes said.

Early in the Saturday morning, coaching clinics were held for the young aspiring footy players.

"It went really well, all the kids loved that," Mr Holmes said.

Nine years ago, Theodore hosted a similar game for the NRL team. Mr Holmes said he hoped they could see more games come their way

"It all depends on the Broncos," he said.

"We need the QRL to come on board, they need to have these rugby games out in the bush.

"They need to be bringing the games out otherwise the younger ones will go to other sports."

An agricultural town, Theodore is severely affected by the effects of drought and the farming world.

Events like these are very important for the town.

Theodore Hotel manager Trish Cotterell was still beaming from the weekend and said it all went well.

"Accommodation was at full capacity Friday and Saturday.

"Our main event was the Sportmen's Dinner.

"A few locals came down to meet some players and try to meet Wayne Bennett on Friday night and we were busy once again on Saturday.

"We had all the players came back Saturday night, played pool, darts.

"All in all it was great."

A co-op hotel, it is owned by the town and the profits go back into the local community.

"It was a great boost for us and we will put some money back into the community," Ms Cotterell said.