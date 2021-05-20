Footy young guns ready to fire in Quad Series

Rockhampton under-12 halfback Fletcher Fogwell, pictured playing at the recent Capricornia trials, will be in action at the RPSRL Quad Series this weekend.

Central Queensland’s up and coming footy talent will be on show at this weekend’s Rockhampton Primary School Rugby League’s Quad Series.

Under-10, under-11 and under-12 boys teams from Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Mackay and Port Curtis, as well as under-11/12 girls teams from Rockhampton, Mackay and Port Curtis will battle it out at Emmaus College’s Brosnan Oval.

The overall winner will claim the Brady Family Trophy, while trophies will also be awarded to the winners of the individual exchanges between centres.

RPSRL president Paul Fogwell said the series was a wonderful showcase of junior football.

“It’s always a good weekend; the games are always competitive, and the standard is always ridiculously high,” he said.

“We started this in 2008. Rockhampton always had exchanges with these individual centres, and we decided to bring them together as a single event.

“It’s been a success since then, and we included the girls in 2016.”

Fogwell said Rockhampton were the reigning champions from 2019 - the series was not played in 2020 because of COVID – and he expected them to be a force again this year.

“Rocky won overall in 2019 and won all their exchanges, while Bundaberg and Mackay both won against Port Curtis,” he said.

“Some great players have come from the four centres, and it’s nice to think some of them might have got their start in this very series.”

Games start at 9am Saturday and continue from 8am Sunday.