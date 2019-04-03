AFL tattoos: Who is your club’s most inked?

AFL players are sporting more ink than ever before in 2019.

AFL players are sporting more ink than ever before in 2019.

FANS used to kick off every new footy season by spotting the players running around at new clubs.

These days, we spend the first few rounds spotting the fresh tattoos. And in 2019 there are plenty, from the full leg work on Shaun Burgoyne to Libba's ode to The Simpsons, here are the most heavily-inked players at your club.

COLLINGWOOD

Some stereotypes exist for good reason. The longtime AFL kings of the tattoo. Jordan De Goey, Jamie Elliott, Ben Crocker and Jeremy Howe are following in the footsteps of Dane Swan, Travis Cloke and Heritier Lumumba - all of whom had plenty of ink.

Ben Crocker and Jamie Elliott. Pic: Michael Klein

Injuries have kept the owner of one of the AFL’s great tattoo collections from taking the field in recent years. Picture: Michael Klein

De Goey boasts one of the great pin up collections - three and counting. Picture: Michael Klein.

The face theme continues on Jaidyn Stephenson’s shin. Picture: Getty

De Goey’s tatooo collection grew markedly from round one to two. Picture: Getty

FREMANTLE

One of the heavy hitters in the footy tattoo world. The Dockers refuse to stand idly by and let Collingwood dominate in the sleeve department. The one knock on them is their lack of anchor tattoos.

Michael Walters moved to his pecs when he ran out of space on his arms. Picture: Getty

Not content with the dull blue, Wilson has (literally) injected some colour into his sleeve. Picture: AFL Media

Freo have recruited well in the tattoo department with Nathan Wilson following Hill. Picture: Getty

GEELONG

The Cats were once nicknamed The Handbaggers, but there's nothing about a neck sticker or giant red rose on the bicep that suggests handbag. Traditionally a non-event in the ink department, recent additions Tim Kelly, Tom Stewart and Zach Tuohy have changed all of that.

Tim Kelly. Pic: Michael Klein.

Stewart keeps the pin up theme going. Picture: AFL Media

Tom Stewart is a heavily inked Cat. Picture: Getty

A giant red rose is a new addition to Tuohy’s ink. Picture: AFL Media

Zach Tuohy in action. Picture: Michael Klein

WESTERN BULLDOGS

There are players with more tattoos, but are there any with better than Tom Liberatore's? If there was an annual medal awarded for AFL tattoos, the Bulldogs midfielder would be the unbackable favourite for 2019.

Liberatore is putting on a virtuoso. Picture: Michael Klein

RICHMOND

Do Richmond have the most famous tattooed footballer in Dustin Martin? Just like their bitter suburban rivals in Collingwood, the Tigers boast a heavily inked squad headlined by the brilliant Brownlow medallist.

Dusty could almost trademark some of his famous tattoos. Picture: Michael Klein.

After a neck tattoo at 19, there was no stopping Dusty. Picture: Getty

Brandon Ellis. Picture: Michael Klein

Nathan Broad. Picture: Getty

Shai Bolton is one of the next generation of tattooed Tigers. Picture: AFL Media

HAWTHORN

Two recent recruits have upped the Hawks tattoo game. Meanwhile, Shaun Burgoyne proves once again age is no barrier, fronting up for season 2019 with a full leg tattoo.

A lion peers out Hawthorn fans were Shaun Burgoyne’s knee once was. Picture: Michael Klein.

Jarman Impey. Picture: AFL Media

ST KILDA

They've been criticised for being a bland club, but try telling that to Tim Membrey and Matt Parker and their top-shelf tattoo games.

Tim Membrey’s new tattoo. Picture: Michael Klein

Membrey proves he’s about more than wolves and calf muscles. Picture: AFL Media

Matt Parker does the hard yards at training after putting in the hard yards in the tattoo studio. Picture: Michael Klein.

BRISBANE

Took a blow both on the field and in the tattoo department when Dayne Beams departed. But still boast AFL tattoo stalwart Mitch Robinson.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it. Picture: AAP

ESSENDON

The Bombers don't bat deep in the ink department, but have one of the league's great tattoo performers in their ranks in Jake Stringer.

If he’s not the best, he’s in the top three. Picture: Supplied

GOLD COAST

What is the world coming to when a bunch of blokes form the Gold Coast can't even muster a sleeve tattoo between them. A huge disappointment.

The Suns area major disappointment to one of the homes of the tattoo - the Goldy. Picture: AAP

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

What is it about expansion teams and tattoos? While not quite the tattoo hotspot of the Gold Coast, the number of inked up Giants players is continually dwarfed by their injury list.

Zac Williams and Tim Taranto stand out among AAP

The female face is a common AFL theme. Picture. Phil Hillyard

MELBOURNE

Once presumably frowned upon in the MCC, the members reserve's bars are now awash with ink. The club that proudly wears the MCC emblem on its jumper has been slower to embrace the trend but boasts one of the league's most heavily inked skipper's.

Jones leg tattoo combines two of the league’s trends - women and lions. Picture: Getty

Nathan Jones is the Demons leader both on the ground and in the tattoo studio. Picture: Getty

NORTH MELBOURNE

You may not be able to name many of them, but several North Melbourne players are covered in tattoos. A couple of recent recruits have given the Kangaroos a much-needed injection of ink.

Quiz: The Kangaroos recruited Marley Williams from which AFL club? Picture: Jay Town

Williams uses his heavily tattooed legs to fly for a mark. Picture: Michael Klein

Power fans will miss Pittar’s ink … and dash from defence. Picture: Getty

Recruit Jasper Pittard gave the Kangaroos an ink boost. Picture Sarah Reed

CARLTON

Just like in the win column, Carlton is a non event in the tattoo ratings.

A very bland Carlton team trudge off. Picture: Getty

Jarrod Garlett is almost the Lone tattoo Ranger at Carlton. Picture: Ben Vos

PORT ADELAIDE

It's a surprise there's not more ink on the boys from blue collar Alberton.

Blink and you’ll miss Sam Powell-Pepper’s leg tattoo. Picture: AAP

Hamish Hartlett. Picture Sarah Reed

SYDNEY

The Swans have both star and ink power in equal measures in Lance Franklin. And when Zak Jones is your number two tattoo option, you know you're sitting pretty.

Franklin almost has as many tattoos as he does goals. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Franklin’s heavily tattooed shoulder. Picture: Getty Images

Zak Jones is a great option as your number two ink man. Getty Images

WEST COAST

There's nothing worse than seeing a bunch of cleanskins get up on that dais to claim the premiership cup. Thankfully, Chris Masten saved footy fans from that empty feeling last September. Liam Duggan and Jamie Cripps got premiership tattoos at Nic Naitanui's place after last year's triumph.

A heavily tattooed Chris Masten is pursued by a heavily tattooed Zac Williams. Picture: AFL Media

Masten in action. Picture: AAP

ADELAIDE

Not a sleeve in sight at the cleanskin Crows. Rory Sloane has some of the AFL's best off-season ink with a touching tribute to his stillborn son Leo.

Sloane’s tattoo is a touching tribute to his son Leo. Picture: Getty

Adelaide is one of the great cleanskin clubs. Picture: Getty

A heavily tattooed Jeremy Howe after Collingwood’s 27th grand final loss. Or was it the 28th? Picture: Nicole Garmston

Bradley Hill in his double-barrelled sleeve. Picture: AAP

Cam McCarthy’s florid arm got plenty of exposure during his five-goal display in round one. Picture: Getty

Rory Lobb continues the AFL trend of portraiture on his forearm. Picture: AAP

Liberatore has the league’s most eclectic tattoo collection. Picture: Getty

New Hawthorn recruit Chad Wingard is the second hawks star to immortalise a lion on his skin. Picture: AFL Media

Portraits of animals and people feature on Robinson’s arm. Picture: AAP

Tim Taranto bucks the GWS trend with a formidable looking leg tat. Picture: Getty