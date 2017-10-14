$10k could buy you a small car, a boat or block of land

BARGAIN BUY: This bargain block of land at 5 Linedale St is up for grabs to the quickest buyer.

BARGAIN BUY: This bargain block of land at 5 Linedale St is up for grabs to the quickest buyer. DISCOVER REAL ESTATE

FOR $10,000 you could buy a small car, a boat or snap up prime Mount Morgan real estate with this bargain block of land.

Sitting amongst the quiet town north of Rockhampton, the quarter acre block has been dropped to a staggering price for a quick sale.

After six years of working in Mount Morgan real estate, agent Angela Douglas said the price for this level block of land was unheard of.

"It's a massive opportunity for a new home owner to get on the property ladder," she said.

"Buying and building a home on the land could cost the new owners as little as under $200,000."

The property on Lindale St has been on the market since November 19 last year and was originally listed at $20,000.

Angela, agent at Discover Real Estate Gracemere, said the current owner was an investor and took advantage of the cheap block to potentially sell down the track.

Angela Douglas DISCOVER REAL ESTATE

After nearly 12 months on the market, the block had now been drastically reduced for immediate sale.

It was fully fitted with power, water, phone and ADSL lines and only a three minute drive to local shops.

Angela said this price was very unique for such a big block close to town, as numerous properties half the size sold for more in previous years.

"The market is going so well in Mount Morgan at the moment so this property is a great way to cut the price of a home in half for young buyers," she said.

After selling more than seven properties in less than six weeks, Angela hoped people would take advantage of this bargain to add to the success of the growing market.