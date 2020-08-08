‘For action’: NSW virus alert zones revealed

More schools, bars and shopping centres have been added to the list of NSW locations where positive COVID-19 cases went including some “while infectious”.

More schools, bars and shopping centres have been added to the list of NSW locations where positive COVID-19 cases went including some “while infectious”.

The list of places attended by people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in New South Wales is growing, with a number of "new case location alerts" issued for the Greater Sydney area and Newcastle area including bars, restaurants, sporting stadiums, schools and shopping centres.

NSW Health issued a public health warning for southwest Sydney this week after a man in his 20s, considered a close contact of a reported case associated with the cluster from the Mounties club in Mount Pritchard, attended three venues in the area while infectious including Westfield Penrith Plaza.

Patrons at six inner-Sydney venues across Redfern, Enmore, Marrickville and the city are being considered close contacts of one of Thursday's new COVID-19 cases - another man aged in his 20s.

An updated public health alert, applying to seven venues, was also issued by the health department after new coronavirus cases were detected in Newcastle.

The Hunter New England Health District is working to determine how a growing family cluster in the area began, including the latest case in a teenage student at St Francis Xavier's College in Hamilton East, being a household contact of another reported case.

On Friday, the health department said the school would be closed for cleaning and contact tracing is underway.

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 announced in NSW on Friday. One new case was acquired in Victoria and has been in self-isolation while another case - a woman in her 60s from southwestern Sydney - is under investigation.

Nine cases were locally acquired and linked to known cases, including one who attended The Apollo Restaurant at Potts Point and eight close contacts of known cases.

The following list of venues and bus routes have been classified by the health department as "for action".

"Locations are removed when 14 days have passed since the last known date that a confirmed case was associated with the location," NSW Health says.

STAY ISOLATED FOR TWO WEEKS

The health department advises anyone who went to these locations during the time and date indicated to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they were there.

You should get tested for COVID-19, even if you have no symptoms, and get retested if any symptoms return.

"Even if you get a negative test, you must stay in isolation for 14 days as it can take 14 days before you may show symptoms or test positive," NSW Health says.

Jambo Jambo African Restaurant, Glebe

* 7pm to 10.30pm on July 31

Bennett Hotel, Hamilton

* 5.30pm to 10pm on July 31

Sydney Junction Hotel, Hamilton

* 11pm on August 1 to 1.15am on August 2

Hotel Jesmond, Jesmond

* 7pm to 9pm on July 29

Lambton Park Hotel, Lambton

* 8pm to 9pm on July 30

Mounties club, 101 Meadows Rd, Mount Pritchard

* 12.01am to 2.30am on July 20

* 12.15pm to 5.30pm on July 21

* 8pm to midnight on July 21

* 12.01am to 3am on July 22

* 7pm to midnight on July 22

* 12.01am to 3am on July 23

* 7pm to midnight on July 23

* 12.01am to 3am on July 24

* 11am to 3.30pm on July 24

* 7pm to midnight on July 24

* 12.01am to 3am on July 25

* 4pm to 7pm on July 26

Bar 88 - Wests New Lambton, Lambton

* 5pm to 7.15pm on August 2

Hamilton to Adamstown, Number 26 Bus, Newcastle

* 8.20am on August 3

The Apollo Restaurant, Potts Point

* Wednesday, July 22 to Sunday, July 26

Thai Rock Restaurant, Potts Point

* Wednesday, July 15 to Saturday, July 25 inclusive

NSW Health advises those who attended for two hours or more to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days since you were last at the restaurant, regardless of symptoms. Those who attended for less than two hours should monitor for symptoms and if any appear, isolate and get tested.

Fitness First, St Leonards

* 9am to 10.30am on July 27 (excludes patrons who only attended booked fitness classes or who only went to the pool)

Hotel Harry (Harpoon Harry), Surry Hills

* 2.15pm to 11pm on July 26

Anyone at the venue for two hours or more in this time period must self-isolate, get tested for COVID-19 and stay isolated for 14 days even if the test is negative. If symptoms develop, NSW Health advises to get tested again.

Burrow Bar, Sydney

* 9:45pm to midnight on Saturday, 1 August

Anyone at this venue for two hours or more between 9:45pm and midnight is also advised to self-isolate and get tested and stay isolated until Saturday 15 August, even if the test is negative. If symptoms develop, get tested again.

Wallsend Diggers, Wallsend

* 9pm to 11pm on July 29

* 9pm to 11pm on July 30

A sign in the window of Hotel Harry and the Harpoon Harry bar in Surry Hills.

WATCH FOR CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS

Anyone who attended the following locations during the time and date should watch for COVID-19 symptoms. If they occur, the health department advice is to get tested immediately and self-isolate.

St Pius X High School, Adamstown

* August 3

BBQ City Buffet, Bankstown

* 7pm to 8.30pm on August 1

McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow

* 7.30pm to end of the Newcastle Jets match on August 2

Frank's Pizza Bar Restaurant, Camperdown

* 6pm to 8pm on July 26

Master Hot Pot, Canley Vale

* 1pm to 2pm on August 1

Canterbury Hurlstone Park RSL, Canterbury

* 6.30pm to 8pm on July 27

Woolworths Crows Nest, Crows Nest

* 10.30am to 11am on July 27

Warren View Hotel, Enmore

* 4pm to 4.20pm on August 1

Neeta Shopping Centre (including the Soul Pattinson Chemist, Woolworths and Fresco Juice Bar), Fairfield

* July 23 to July 30

Greenroof Bar Restaurant, Hamilton

* 10.30pm on July 31 to 12.15am on August 1

St Francis Xavier's College, Hamilton East

* Anyone who attended between Monday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 5

Sushi Revolution, Hamilton

* 12pm to 12.45pm on August 1

Matinee Coffee, Marrickville

* 8am to 9am on July 26

* 7am to 7.45am on July 27

Woolworths Marrickville Metro Shopping Centre, Marrickville

* 7pm to 7.20pm on August 2

Pritchard's Hotel, 360 Elizabeth Drive, Mount Pritchard

* 5pm to 7pm on July 24

Queens Wharf Hotel, Newcastle

* 9.30pm to 11pm on August 1

Westfield Penrith Plaza, Penrith

* 10.30am to 12pm on August 1

The Eveleigh Hotel, Redfern

* 8.30pm to 10pm on July 31

Cruising Yacht Club Australia (CYCA), Rushcutter's Bay

* 6pm to 7.30pm on July 23

* 3.30pm to 5pm on July 24

* 4pm to 5.30pm on July 26

Cubby's Kitchen, Sydney

* 7.35pm to 9.30pm on August 1

Mary's Macquarie Place, Sydney

* 6.45pm to 7.15pm on August 1

Toronto Courthouse (Toronto Drug Court), Toronto

* 7am to 2pm on July 27

GROWING CASES IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS

Due to "the growing number of cases in the area", NSW Health advises anyone who lives in or who has visited the following locations and local government areas in the past two weeks to get tested for COVID-19, even if symptoms are as mild as a runny nose or a scratchy throat.

* Bankstown City Plaza

* Bankstown LGA

* Bonnyrigg

* Cabramatta

* Campbelltown

* Carnes Hill shops

* Cumberland

* Fairfield

* Liverpool

* Mount Pritchard

* Parramatta

* Perisher

* Potts Point area

* Prestons

* Wetherill Park

