For first time in 47 years, this club won't play A-grade

RUGBY UNION: For the first time in its 47-year history, Colts will not field a team in the top level of the regional rugby union competition.

A lack of players is behind the club's decision to withdraw from the A-grade competition, but it will still field a team in reserve grade.

Club president Zach Jones is adamant the club will play A-grade again next year, with a concerted effort being made to recruit players between now and the start of the 2018 season.

"It's very disappointing, quite obviously, and it wasn't a decision that was taken lightly,” Jones said.

"Colts has been running for 47 years and as far as I am aware has always played in the highest grade of the game available.

"Club stalwarts are disappointed about the decision to withdraw from A-grade, but we had no option.

"Quite simply, it comes down to player numbers. We had a lack of numbers towards the end of last season and we've had players leave town, moving away for work, and a number who had to play through serious injuries.

"A lot of them formed the core of our regular players, which leaves us in the position we're in.

"We have made it very clear that this is a one-year thing. We need a year to recruit new players and we will be very positive about doing that.”

Colts were serious contenders in A-grade last year, only missing a finals berth after losing its final round game to Brothers.

Jones said the club had a proud history, and had always been a force in the competition.

"We went through a purple patch where we contested six grand finals in a row up to 2012 and won five of them,” he said.

Jones said the club had issued a call for extra recruits to bolster its reserve grade ranks this year, as well as for more volunteers to support the playing group.

"Coach Alan Smythe has done a lot hard work when it comes to player recruitment. He's really taken the lead role in that department.

"Our A-grade coach Frank Busby will take a back seat this year but will still be involved with the club, helping out Alan in a mentoring role.”

Jones said a big positive for the club moving forward was the strength of its junior player base.

"We have seven or eight junior teams, and we also host a junior competition at Colts Rugby and that will continue to happen.

"The last thing we want is for the situation with our seniors to impact on our juniors.”