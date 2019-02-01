For just under $1m you could own your own CQ hotel

Ambrose resident Sarah Hargreaves and her son Ben (LEFT and RIGHT), evacuated to Raglan Tavern owned by Michelle Weir, pictured with her daughter Makenzey Weir.

Ambrose resident Sarah Hargreaves and her son Ben (LEFT and RIGHT), evacuated to Raglan Tavern owned by Michelle Weir, pictured with her daughter Makenzey Weir. Matt Taylor

IF YOU'RE looking for a lifestyle change, one iconic CQ pub is up for grabs.

In separate sales by different agencies, both the freehold and the lease for the Raglan Tavern are on the market.

Des Fagg at Resort Brokers has the listing for the freehold land and buildings which comes with a price tag of $929,000.

The pub was fully refurbished in 2011 and has a gaming facility, bar, ATM and coin laundry along with the accommodation out back on a 2.5ha block.

There is also a four bedroom owner's residence with lounge, kitchenette and bathroom.

The current leasees, Michelle and Brett Weir are looking to move on after four years and spend more time on their property and with their children.

Representing the lease is Ray White's Selina Kelly.

She explained the lease is for six years and priced at $250,000, saying it was great value considering all of the work the couple have done since they took over.

They put in an undercover beer and coffee garden that seats 150 and a fuel bowser for truckies and drivers.

"Michelle and Brett have incorporated a lot of things,” she said.

"It really has a lot to offer.

"$250,0000 for a lease is quite cheap to go into a business, for a commercial lease, the price is right.

"It's a lovely atmosphere, it's friendly.”

Sadly, a number of pubs in CQ have had to close the doors.

Bouldercombe's Royal Hotel closed in October and it was later revealed it was due to a liquidation, with the owner saying high power prices and the drought had crippled his businesses.

On Thursday, The Morning Bulletin reported The Bajool Hotel would be closing in March if new leasees didn't take over.

Ms Kelly said the Raglan Tavern, situated directly on the highway, gets a lot of customers from passing traffic.

"They get a lot of tourists and backpackers, sporting groups travelling from Gladstone to Rockhampton, all different groups call in there, bikies as well,” she said.

"It is in a prime location.”

While there are ten accommodation blocks, camping is also allowed and hot showers are available.

The Raglan Tavern expanded earlier this year with a "Coffee Garden" Contributed

Ms Kelly said the tavern should attract someone who is laid-back and enjoys a country, but busy, lifestyle.

"Location is a big thing, you're not going to get too many city people purchasing that, it needs to be the right kind of people,” she said.

"It can be quiet some days but busy others, it all depends, some days there can be 50 people come through for meals and other days it is really quiet.

"It really has a lot to offer.”

The tavern is also well loved by the locals, including Ms Kelly.

In November, it became a refugee centre for Ambrose residents as the Bruce highway was cut due to catastrophic fires.

"If we didn't have the tavern there, we would have nothing... just a post office box,” Ms Kelly said.

"We would have to drive to Mount Larcom, Gladstone or Rockhampton.

"As rural people its awesome for us, if it was to shut down, as rural people it would be disadvantage, it has it's place.”

