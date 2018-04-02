FOR SALE: Hilarious offers made for 'ashtray on wheels'

Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage".

AN ADVERTISEMENT for an "ashtray on wheels" has garnered hilarious offers as people seek to trade cigarettes and half-eaten food for the car.

Sean Connors posted an ad for his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage" on the Sunshine Coast Community Board, going for a steal at just $550.

In the entertaining post, Mr Connors described the car as boasting "damage on probably every panel and a little bit of rust here and there".

"Maccas rubbish blends in well with the countless free rollies and filters you get with this car," he said.

"If you don't want a car and just want an ashtray, this is also the vehicle for you.

"Good for a cheap af daily or something you wanna [sic] drive into a tree, doesn't bother me."

The manual car comes with no airbags, 19 lighters, four "pretty well fresh as f--- tyres" and a good running gear, but no registration or roadworthy certificate.

Surprisingly, offers flowed in thick and fast for the car with some interesting trades suggested.

One person offered a $100 and a packet of Winfield blue cigarettes, while another said they could part with a 10 pack of Bundaberg ginger beer and a "half eaten sausage roll with what's left of the tomato sauce".

It's unclear if Mr Connors has taken anyone up on their offers.

