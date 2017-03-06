FOR SALE: Iconic Rocky CBD structure hits the market

UNDOUBTEDLY the gem in the crown of the Rockhampton CBD, the former Rockhampton Post Office building is a slice of the region's history and expected to net millions when it goes under the hammer next month.

The grand, state heritage listed building on the corner of East and Denham Sts has hit the market for the first time in nearly 10 years and will go to auction in Melbourne through agents Burgess Rawson Queensland on April 5.

Post and Telegraph Offices, East Street, Rockhampton, c 1890, from the Queensland State Archives

The brick post office with sandstone facing from the Stanwell quarries was designed by architect George Connolly and built by Dennis Kelleher for £14, 368 between 1892 and 1896 for the Queensland Post and Telegraph Department. It is one of the top five Nobel Edifice ranked buildings in Australia.

The iconic clock tower, which still chimes every hour, was installed in September 1894 by the Government Clockmaker after the £325 clock was made by Gillet and Johnston of Croydon, England.

The Rockhampton Post Office ceased functioning as the main post office in town in May 1997.

The old post office on corner of East and Denham Streets December 2015. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK010116cnow3

Burgess Rawson Queensland agent Jamie Dewe said the two-storey building, which has tenants including Degani Bakery Cafe (Jolt), The Ranch Bar and Grill and Fitzroy Basin Association, has recently had a refurbishment with a new lift installed as well as updated air-conditioning, electrical wiring and internal fittings.

"The current owners of the property purchased it in 2008 and they have given it a complete overhaul internally and modernised the interior of the building. It's been brought up the standard. They are a group of investors from all over the place,” Mr Dewe said.

"There has been a lot of interest, within a day of being on the website there has been 385 views which is pretty good. It is grabbing people's interest.”

Mr Dewe said the 1863 sq m property, with a net income of $472, 688 pa, was expected to sell for quite a price.

"We haven't sold a building like this in Queensland before. This is going to be a high yielding property based on the priced point and being in regional Queensland,” he said.