For the love of suds: Cleaning business of 20 years sells

Rita and Edward Greany have owned Jet Dry Cleaners for 20 years and have decided it is time to sell the business and do some travelling.

Rita and Edward Greany have owned Jet Dry Cleaners for 20 years and have decided it is time to sell the business and do some travelling.

WHILE some young boys dream of growing up to become an astronaut, a football player or a cowboy, Edward Greany wanted nothing more than to own a dry cleaners – an unusual dream, he will admit, but one that had stolen his heart.

A passion for cleaning and quality service followed Mr Greany, 68, throughout his life, and after 20 years owning and running Rockhampton’s Jet Dry Cleaners, he and his wife Rita, 65, have now decided to sell up, with a prominent local figure taking over.

“(They) had just had dry cleaning done and Rita approached (them) about buying the dry cleaners,” Mr Greany said.

“One day, (they) called and she put in an offer, which Rita accepted.”

After suffering with ill health over the past few years, and suffering a small heart attack in March, Mr Greany and his wife decided it was time to retire and start travelling – Grey Nomad style.

With grandchildren around Central Queensland, Brisbane and Mackay, and their first great grandchild on the way, the time was right to hit the road in their caravan.

The couple will also head to Fiji for Christmas, Western Australian in February and New Zealand for a cruise in April.

“We finished up on October 31, which for me finished about 40 years of being self-employed,” Mr Greany said.

“We’re very relieved and relaxed.”

The business has been with the family through highs and lows, including Cyclone Marcia in 2015, when the couple ran the business out of their home with a generator.

Some of their customers includes emergency services, namely police officers.

Mr Greany started his working life at Jet’s in 1968, and “fell in love with dry cleaning”.

“It may sound strange but that’s the way it happened,” he said.

“I left and ran Jacko’s Cakes and Pies, visiting Bajool, Mount Morgan, Rockhampton, Raglan, Marmor, Bouldercombe and Yeppoon, in the early ‘70s in the back of a panel van.

“Then we had a couple of milk runs around Rockhampton and the dry cleaners came up for sale.

“It was a bit of a childhood dream. All the equipment was pretty old so we got in there, upgraded the equipment, made money and then sold it after five kids – we didn’t have enough time.”

After a stint in carpet cleaning, and then commercial cleaning for 11-and-a-half-years, the dry cleaners came back on the market.

“It had been a big part of my life. I had worked in a couple of laundries and gained a fair bit of knowledge but with dry cleaning there has been a lot of trial and error – I was self-taught,” Mr Greany said.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s our baby.”