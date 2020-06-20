for two months online trial

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer shows Robbie Beckett how to take advantage of the two-month free online subscription offer

Robbie Beckett has a box full of memories clipped out The Morning Bulletin newspaper.

“In the 50 years since I started work, I hardly missed a day reading the Bully,” he said.

“I generally start at the back, at the sports pages, then flip through to see what else holds my interest, then start at the front and go through it.”

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce visited Mr Beckett in his Gracemere home, to which he retired only last year, to talk him through the free two months’ online subscription offer.

During his long and varied career, Mr Beckett hasn’t needed to adapt to digital technologies, describing himself as “more of a notepad and pencil” kind of person.

“Until my wife showed me this morning, I didn’t know how to turn the computer on,” he said.

Mr Beckett, who was born in Alpha, worked on rural properties after he left school, before building up his livestock agency and transport businesses.

Robbie Beckett has a lifetime of memories from the Morning Bulletin newspaper

Then he had the irrigation farm at Gracemere for a short while until the 1990 flood inundated it.

He’s spent the last 20 years working at the mines.

Mr Beckett’s crate of Morning Bulletin clippings contains a wealth of memories about his days training race horses, especially one named Rusty Roman.

“In 1993, he had four starts in 14 days: won the Lightning Handicap one Saturday and, the next weekend, lined up with Morning Bulletin colours for the Newmarket and got pipped by that much,” he said. “Two days later, he took the Amateur Bracelet and, five days later, the Acton Memorial.”

Mr Pearce showed Mr Beckett how he could find details of Rusty Roman – his races, places and jockeys – among the trove of newspaper archives which is ­available to online ­subscribers.

With young, “gadget-savvy” grandchildren who know their way around an app store, and a wife who knows the Wi-Fi password, Mr Beckett is keen to join the two-month trial and access both The Morning Bulletin and The Courier Mail from the comfort of his home.