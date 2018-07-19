Absurd value of world’s richest teams

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are 10th on Forbes' richest sporting franchise list.

WITH a 14 per cent leap in value to $6.4 billion ($US4.8 billion), the NFL's Dallas Cowboys on Thursday topped the annual Forbes magazine list of the world's highest valued sports teams for the third consecutive year.

The Cowboys boasted the top revenues of $840 million and top earnings of $350 million of any club and were followed on the 50-team list in order by global football powers Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

England's Man United was second overall at $4.12 billion, rising 12 per cent and up one spot from the 2017 list, while Real Madrid jumped from fifth to third, up 14 per cent on $4.088 billion, keeping Barcelona in fourth on $4.064 billion, up 12 per cent from last year.

Major League Baseball's New York Yankees, last year's second most valuable worldwide team, fell to fifth on $4 billion.

Stay down if you’re earning a gajillion, bazillion dollars.

There were 106 global sports clubs valued at $1 billion or more this year, up from 87 in 2017.

"There has never been a better time to own a top-notch pro sports franchise," Forbes Media Senior Editor Kurt Badenhausen said.

"Blockbuster TV contracts and owner-friendly collective bargaining agreements are fuelling record sale prices across major sports leagues."

The Cowboys, owned by Jerry Jones, are boosted by non-NFL events at their $1.2 billion home stadium, nicknamed "Jerry World."

In all, the world's top 50 clubs were together worth a combined $185 billion ($US137 billion) with the average current value at $2.74 billion, up for $2.5 billion last year. Just to make the list takes a value of $1.95 billion, the NFL Cleveland Browns in the 50th spot but still up $200 million from last year.

The NBA's Houston Rockets made the biggest gain on the list, jumping 14 spots to 40th on $2.2 billion after Tilman Fertitta bought the team for that price last October.

The Rockets lost to eventual NBA champion Golden State in this year's Western Conference final.

Record sales prices for clubs in other sports saw the NFL Carolina Panthers go for $2.3 billion and baseball's Florida Marlins go for $1.2 billion.

Golden State, ranked 10th at $3.1 billion after a third title and fourth finals appearance in four seasons, jumped 10 spots and the Brooklyn Nets, ranked 36th on $2.3 billion, also rose, in part due to the league having the best global growth potential.

The NFL remains the world's richest sports league with unmatched television deals worth $255 million per club helping put 29 of its 32 teams on the top-50 global list. There were eight NBA teams, six MLB clubs, seven European football clubs and no Formula One or National Hockey League teams.

The New England Patriots, Super Bowl losers to Philadelphia last February, ranked sixth on the overall list at $3.7 billion, followed in order by the NBA New York Knicks ($3.6 billion), the NBA Los Angeles Lakers and NFL New York Giants ($3.3 billion) and the Warriors and NFL Washington Redskins on $3.1 billion.

The only NFL teams not on the top-50 list were the Cincinnati Bengals ($1.8 billion), Detroit Lions ($1.7 billion) and Buffalo Bills ($1.6 billion).

FORBES' 2018 RICH LIST ($USD)

1. Dallas Cowboys $4.8b

2. Manchester United $4.1

3. Real Madrid $4.1

4. Barcelona $4b

5. New York Yankees $4b

6. New England Patriots $3.7b

7. New York Knicks $3.6b

8. Los Angeles Lakers $3.3b

8. New York Giants $3.3b

10. Golden State Warriors $3.1b

10. Washington Redskins $3.1b

12. Bayern Munich $3.1b

13. San Francisco 49ers $3.1b

14. Los Angeles Dodgers $3b

15. Los Angeles Rams $3b

16. Chicago Cubs $2.9b

17. San Francisco Giants $2.9b

18. Chicago Bears $2.9b

19. Boston Red Sox $2.8b

20. Houston Texans $2.8b

21. New York Jets $2.8b

22. Philadelphia Eagles $2.7b

23. Chicago Bulls $2.6b

24. Denver Broncos $2.6b

25. Miami Dolphins $2.6b