A major car maker is supporting the hunt for Victoria's legendary big cats, in a unique marketing exercise for its latest release.

Ford Australia is preparing to supply field cameras and monitoring equipment to research group Big Cats Victoria to help their "legitimate quest to find a Puma in the wild", to coincide with the release of the new Ford Puma SUV.

Big Cats Victoria researcher Simon Townsend said the group had received thousands of reported sightings of big cats over the past 47 years.

"The pursuit of the Puma and other big cats in the region has been part of our work since 1973," Mr Townsend said.

Ford has provided camera equipment to Big Cats Victoria's Simon Townsend and John Turner to help them in their quest to find evidence of big cats roaming the state. Picture: Alison Wynd

"Together with my research colleague John Turner, our mission is to examine the many hundreds of reported sightings we receive each year from locals in the area.

"Sightings of what might be a big cat or other unknown creature is something of a mystery for many residents. The addition of new cameras and equipment will greatly aid our search for the Puma and other big cats."

Ford's move to support the Geelong-based group was strengthened by its proximity to the company's You Yangs Proving Ground testing facility.

"When we found out Big Cats Victoria had received reports over the years of Puma sightings in the You Yangs, we knew we had to get involved, considering its close proximity to the Ford Proving Ground in Lara," Ford Australia and New Zealand communications director Matt Moran said.

Originally published as Ford joins hunt for Victorian big cats