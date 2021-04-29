Menu
The Blue Oval’s hardcore Ranger Raptor dual-cab ute gets a startling makeover with plenty of eye-catching additions.
Motoring

Ford unveils its wildest Ranger yet

by David McCowen
29th Apr 2021 2:26 PM

Ford has tweaked its smash-hit Ranger Raptor ute in preparation for the launch of a new model.

The wild-looking Ford Ranger Raptor X benefits from cosmetic changes that should increase its appeal with ute enthusiasts.

Ford’s new Ranger Raptor X.
The model benefits from "over the top" stripes inspired by the Ford Mustang GT muscle car.

Fresh side stripes with red accents join a matt black finish for the wheels, front grille, doorhandles and other exterior elements.

Red highlights are part of the Raptor X cabin theme.
On the inside, red stitching replaces blue thread in the cabin, which has fresh accents on the dashboard and door cards.

The biggest change is a new "extended leg" sports bar in the tray, giving the Ranger a purposeful look anchored by red tow hooks in the front bumper.

New stickers and a fresh sports bar differentiate the Raptor X from regular models.
Core mechanical elements remain unchanged - you still get carefully-tuned Fox shock absorbers, all-terrain tyres and a wide body kit that made the Raptor a must-have for fans of the segment.

The Ranger Raptor X has the same 157kW/500Nm four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine as before, driving all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford’s Ranger Raptor X is capable off-road.
The changes add about $1700 to the Raptor's price, now listed from $79,390 plus on-road costs (about $85,000 drive-away),

If that's too dear, a cheaper "FX4" model priced from $59,990 plus on-roads also benefits from the new sports bar.

It could be the last major change to the Ranger ahead of a new model currently being tested by the brand.

The next-gen Ranger is expected to borrow styling elements from Ford’s F-150 Raptor.
The next car is being developed in conjunction with Volkswagen's Amarok. Expected to follow the truck-like styling of US-spec F-Series models, the next-gen Ranger may also offer access to more powerful V6 turbo diesel and petrol engines.

