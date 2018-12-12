Menu
Both the Mayor's Carols by Candlelight and A Day To Say Thank You will be relocated to indoor venues due to the rain forecast this weekend.
Forecast bad weather forces community events to relocate

Aden Stokes
by
12th Dec 2018 3:00 PM
FAMILIES be advised, forecast bad weather has forced a change of location for two major community events this weekend.

The Mayor's Carols by Candlelight, which was to be held at the Rockhampton Music Bowl this Saturday, will now go ahead at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The event is scheduled to run from 7pm Saturday, December 15. Parking is available via Gate 8 (corner Lion Creek Road and New Exhibition Rd). Pedestrian access via Gate 2 (Exhibition Rd).

Food and market stalls will be on display from 5pm. Entry is by donation to this year's charity, CQ Legacy.

A Day To Say Thank You was also relocated to an indoor venue due to the rain forecast this weekend.

The event will move from Cedric Archer Park to Gracemere Community Hall.

