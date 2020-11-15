FORECAST: Extreme heat predicted across CQ

Hot days are predicted ahead for parts of Central Queensland.

PARTS of Central Queensland are expected to reach up to 38C in the coming week.

Emerald is predicted to have the high temperatures up to 38C on Monday followed by 37C on Tuesday on the sunny days.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler, still well in the mid 30s with 34C days predicted.

It’s a similar story in Biloela with highs of 37C predicted on Monday and Tuesday.

The mercury is expected to start to drop on Wednesday with a high of 35C and 33C on Thursday and Friday.

In the Beef Capital the mid-30s are expected to start the week at highs of 34C and 35C on Monday and Tuesday in mostly sunny conditions.

Wednesday should be down to the low 30s at 31C, 30C for Thursday and 31C again for Friday.

Gladstone’s coastal residents will be grateful as the week ahead is predicted to be cooler than the rest of CQ.

Monday is expected to reach a high of 31C followed by 30C on Tuesday on mostly sunny days.

Partly cloudy conditions are predicted Wednesday through to Friday with temperatures of 30C, 29C and 29C again.

Each area has an extreme UV rating throughout the week so residents headed outside are reminded to lather up in sunscreen, wear protective clothing and seek shade.

Emerald

Monday Low: 22 High: 38

Tuesday Low: 21 High: 37

Wednesday Low: 22 High: 35

Thursday Low: 21 High: 34

Friday Low: 19 High: 34

Biloela

Monday Low: 19 High: 37

Tuesday Low: 18 High: 37

Wednesday Low: 19 High: 35

Thursday Low: 18 High: 33

Friday Low: 16 High: 33

Rockhampton

Monday Low: 22 High: 34

Tuesday Low: 21 High: 35

Wednesday Low: 21 High: 31

Thursday Low: 21 High: 30

Friday Low: 21 High: 31

Gladstone

Monday Low: 22 High: 31

Tues day Low: 21 High: 32

Wednesday Low: 22 High: 30

Thursday Low: 22 High: 29

Friday Low: 21 High: 29