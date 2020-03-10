Menu
Forecast rain prompts date change for major CQ sports event

Pam McKay
10th Mar 2020 4:48 PM
MOTOCROSS: The prospect of heavy rain has prompted the postponement of Round 2 of the Central Queensland Series.

The Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club was to host the two-day event at its Yeppoon track this weekend but a decision was made late yesterday to reschedule.

Several hundred riders would normally compete.

A post on the club’s Facebook page read: “After careful consideration regarding recent and forecast rain for the CQ area with the safety of all participants and families whilst travelling an utmost importance, Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club in conjunction with Central Queensland Motocross Series has made the decision to postpone this weekend’s Round 2 Yeppoon event.”

Entries for riders who have already nominated will carry over to the new date of May 16 and 17.

Wet weather also impacted the first round in Rockhampton late last month, with only three of the four rounds able to be completed.

Round 3 of the series will be in Emerald on April 4 and 5.

