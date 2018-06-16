Police smash ‘grow houses’, two charged

Cannabis plants found in one of three ‘grow houses’ in Brisbane’s south. Picture: Queensland Police Service

A VIETNAMESE woman living in Australia on a carer's visa for her elderly grandmother has been accused of running a multimillion-dollar cannabis racket out of three houses in the middle of suburbia on Brisbane's southside.

An Luong Gia, 23, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning charged with producing, supplying and possessing cannabis, as well as unlawfully taking electricity.

The Dutton Park woman was arrested alongside another man, Vy Huang Bui, 36, on Friday after a series of drug taskforce raids on residential properties in Mount Gravatt, Moorooka and Annerley uncovered cannabis plants with a street value of $1.4 million.

Police also seized more than $30,000 of drug producing equipment - including lights, ballasts and carbon filters - from the homes in the middle suburban streets.

The pair are also accused of stealing electricity to run their drug-producing operation.

During a bail application this morning, the court was told Luong Gia was living in Australia on a carer's visa because she looked after her grandmother.

The court heard she would not flee the country if granted bail because she was the only family member who visited the elderly woman in the nursing home where she now lived.

Police prosector sergeant Sean Franklin told the court the drug operation was "quite sophisticated" and extended across three houses.

Magistrate Judith Daley denied Luong Gia, who had never faced court before, bail on the basis she was at risk of fleeing to Vietnam or committing further offences.

Bui did not apply for bail.

The pair were remanded in custody until their next appearance on July 2.