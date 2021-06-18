Foreign student quarantine plan revealed

SA wil become the first state in the nation to house international students. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dean Martin

South Australia will be the first state to bring international students back after the country slammed its borders shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Flight Training Adelaide site at Parafield, in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, has been approved as the dedicated site to house 160 students who will quarantine for two weeks and undergo daily coronavirus testing.

The federal government approved the plan to allow the non-Australian students to return to the country.

Premier Steven Marshall assured no returning Australian would be impacted by the plan, as the students would not be counted towards the state’s cap of international arrivals.

International students will be allowed to return to South Australia after the federal government approved a plan allowing them into the country. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

The Flight Training Adelaide at Parafield has been approved to house the students. Picture: Dean Martin

The students and educational institutions will also need to pay for the flights and quarantine.



Mr Marshall said chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier, the team at SA Health and SA Police formed the plan that met all the necessary protocols required by the Commonwealth in order for it to be approved.

One of those conditions was that there needed to be an open state border to allow for domestic travel, with the exception of Covid-19 hot spots that potentially arose.

The Premier said he expected the students to begin flying into the state “in small numbers” and was hopeful they’d start to arrive in August this year.

“International students add so much to SA’s multicultural fabric along with the clear economic benefits for our CBD and our state overall, with every three students leading to the creation of one job,” Mr Marshall said.

“We will be getting the final details with regards to the time schedule fairly soon.”

The students and the institutions, like Flinders University, will bare the costs associated with flying and isolating. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Kelly Barnes

All students will need to isolate for two weeks and be Covid-19 tested every day. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Roy VanDerVegt

He said the infrastructure at Flight Training Adelaide was suited because the site was previously used by international students that studied aviation at the Parafield airport.

“There are going to be some modifications but they’re not going to be extensive because it’s already set up in a format that makes it suitable for the type of quarantine for these students.”



Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, international students contributed more than $2 billion to the state’s economy.

