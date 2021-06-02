Foreign troops play war games as Aussies still stranded

Defence Force confirms foreign troops coming to do military exercises in Australia

Defence Force confirms foreign troops coming to do military exercises in Australia

Australia might be struggling to bring its citizens home from India but Covid is not stopping India sending troops to Australia as part of a 17,000 personnel multinational training exercise.

Defence today formally confirmed international forces participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre, Australia's largest bilateral training activity with the United States, will arrive from this month.

Participating foreign military personnel from the United States, Canada, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom will undertake 14-days mandatory quarantine in approved Defence managed facilities.

France, India and Indonesia will also participate as observer nations but how many personnel they are sending is not known.

Australian Army soldiers from 2nd Commando Regiment load an all-terrain vehicle onto a Royal Australian Air Force C-27J aircraft at the High Range training area near Townsville, Queensland, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019. Picture: Defence

Defence confirmed the final go ahead was given by state and territory authorities including health officers and local councils with the exercise to carry detailed COVIDSafe plans to mitigate the risk from the pandemic crisis.

In April, two US marines who arrived in Australia returned positive Covid-19 tests during their mandatory quarantine in Darwin, they were asymptomatic and transferred to the NT Centre for National Resilience at Howard Springs.

Members of New Zealand Army’s Queen Alexandra’s Mounted Rifles convoy their vehicles through Rockhampton. Picture: Defence

Chief of Joint Operations Lieutenant General Greg Bilton said the scale of this year's exercise would be reduced by half due to Covid-19, with around 17,000 personnel expected to participate.

"Around 1,800 foreign military personnel will arrive in Australia for this year's exercise … the ADF, together with our United States and visiting partner nations, are committed to delivering a safe exercise, not just for the personnel involved but the community as well," Lieutenant General Bilton said.

Soldiers from the 5th Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment watch on as United States Marine Corps C-130 Hercules, AH-1W Super Cobra and UH-1Y Venom aircraft prepare to depart the airstrip at Mount Bundey Training Area in the Northern Territory as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre. Picture: Defence

US Marines conduct a simulated amphibious assault of exercise Talisman Sabre 19 in Bowen, Australia, July 22, 2019. Picture: US Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert

"The exercise is fundamental to our alliance with the United States and critical to maintaining ADF combat readiness."

He added: "Talisman Sabre would not be possible without the co-operation and ongoing support of the local community, councils, state authorities including Chief Health Officers and traditional owners."

Exercises are planned across Queensland including in Townsville, Charters Towers, Bundaberg, Shoalwater Bay, Lindeman Island, Mackay, Ingham, RAAF Base Scherger in Mission River, Cowley Beach and Evans Head in NSW.

The US Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails during Talisman Sabre 2019. Picture: ADF

With agreement from relevant state and territory authorities, the majority of international forces will quarantine in either Bladin Village in the Northern Territory or ADF managed hotels in Queensland. A small number will also quarantine in ADF managed hotels in NSW.

Defence stressed no military member entering Australia would take the place of an Australian seeking to return from overseas and all international arrivals would have to comply with mandatory quarantine laws including presenting a negative test before departure to Australia, 14-days quarantine on arrival and daily health checks.

The biennial joint Aust-US Talisman Sabre, to formally begin in July, began in 2005 with the 2019 exercise attracting 34,000 personnel. China sent an electronic surveillance equipped warship to monitor the games in that year as well as in 2017.

Originally published as Foreign troops play war games as Aussies still stranded