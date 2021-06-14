Forensic engineer to lead power station investigation

Forensic engineer Dr Sean Brady will lead an external, independent investigation and review of the explosion and fire in Unit C4 at Callide Power Station in May.

CS Energy CEO Andrew Bills said the scope of Dr Brady’s investigation would be “broad” and “assess both technical and organisational factors that could have contributed to the C4 incident”.

“It will be a highly complex investigation and Dr Brady has been given the authority to expand its scope based on progressive findings,” he said.

“As a result, the timeframes for finalising the investigation cannot be confirmed at this stage and will instead be provided as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.”

“A report will be published with findings from the investigation so that the lessons learned can be shared with our peers in the power generation industry.”

Dr Brady is based in Queensland and recently completed the Brady Review, a report about deaths in the state’s mining and quarrying industries.

Workplace Health & Safety Queensland and the Australian Energy Market Operator are also looking into the Callide Power Station incident.

Mr Bills said staff numbers had returned to “normal levels” at the station, where Unit B1 is now expected to return to service on June 15, and Unit B2 on June 20.

Unit C3 will return to service on July 2.

“The Callide team is doing an extraordinary job.,” Mr Bills said.

“Our crews continue to work on safely bringing the other three generating units back online.

“I have also met with the local Chamber of Commerce, Banana Shire Council, local state and federal members of parliament, and union officials to give them updates on how CS Energy is managing our response to the C4 event.”