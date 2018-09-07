Menu
Crowds gather at the Yeppoon Lagoon.
Crowds gather at the Yeppoon Lagoon.
Council News

Foreshore paid parking now very likely

7th Sep 2018 6:45 AM
PAID parking along the Yeppoon foreshore and lagoon appears inevitable from next year.

Livingstone Shire Council has indicated it will push ahead with plans to introduce parking meters in a bid to improve turnover of carparks in the area.

Car parks at Yeppoon Lagoon.
Car parks at Yeppoon Lagoon.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said parking was unlikely to be more than $2 an hour adjacent to the lagoon.

Disability parking and areas near the all abilities playground are likely to be exempt.

Paid parking on the cards for Yeppoon Lagoon

Cr Ludwig said fees would apply to about 15 per cent of car parks in the foreshore and town centre precinct.

The new lagoon at the Yeppoon Foreshore attracts plenty of visitors on opening day.
The new lagoon at the Yeppoon Foreshore attracts plenty of visitors on opening day.

While many ratepayers say the move is unfair and unnecessary, local businesses see it as a necessary move as the area becomes more popular, making parking a bigger issue.

