Mum's tribute to Tiah Palmer on the anniversary of her death

Tiahleigh Palmer was just 12 when she was murdered.

The mother of murdered Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer has made an emotional tribute on the fourth anniversary of her tragic death.

In a Facebook post, Cyndi Palmer spoke of her enduring grief over the loss of her 12-year-old, who was killed by her foster father in Logan in 2015.

"On my hardest days where I struggle to make it through, I tell myself tomorrow is a new day - a day to start fresh and tackle life," Ms Palmer wrote.

"Except for today. Four years ago Tiahleigh was taken from me and there isn't a day that goes by that I don't hurt and miss her. It was four years ago and it still feels as raw as yesterday."

Cyndi Palmer has paid tribute to her daughter, four years on from her tragic death. Picture: Channel 9

Tiahleigh had been living with Rick Thorburn, his wife Julene and their two sons Josh and Trent for 10 months when they reported her missing to police.

They claimed she had been dropped at school on the morning of October 30 and not returned home that afternoon.

Rick played the role of worried parent, making public appeals for anyone with information of her whereabouts to call police and urging schoolfriends who knew where she was to speak up.

In reality, he had murdered Tiahleigh to hide the fact that his son Trent, then 18, was sexually abusing and raping the child.

A week later, a fisherman found her semi-naked body on the banks of Pimpama River.

Rick Thorburn (left), who murdered Tiahleigh, with his family.

Trent had confessed to a relative via Facebook message that he had raped the child and was worried she was pregnant.

At the relative's urging, Trent told his father. It was later revealed that Rick had smothered Tiahleigh in her bedroom and dumped her body the next day.

At his foster daughter's funeral, Rick was one of the six pallbearers wearing a bright purple shirt bearing the words "Tiahleigh RIP".

He smothered Tiahleigh in her bedroom and dumped her body.

In late 2016, all four members of the Thorburn family were arrested - Rick for murder, Trent for abuse charges, and Julene and Josh for perjury.

Trent was sentenced to four years in jail for incest and perjury, while his father will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"We miss you terribly everyday and I hate watching your family grow up without your love and guidance," Ms Palmer wrote overnight.

"Rest in love Tiahleigh. You will never be forgotten. #forever12."