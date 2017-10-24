'Forever in our hearts': Touching tribute to trawler skipper

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE DIANNE'S skipper Ben Leahy was the other man found inside the trawler when divers searched the wreckage, police have confirmed.

Mr Leahy's family have released some touching words about what a "unique character" he was.

"The confirmation of the death of our beloved Ben has devastated our family and all his friends," the family's statement read.

"While his death is an immeasurable loss to us, we do feel so blessed to have had him in our lives.

"Ben's unique character and personality will leave us with many cherished memories.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the fine young men still missing.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the other young man also found.

"We are so thankful for the miracle survival of Ruben. He is a truly remarkable young man.

MISSING: Adam Binder, Eli Tonks, Zach Feeney and Chris Sammut are still yet to be found. Newscorp

"We want to thank the professionals and volunteers for their tireless efforts during the initial search for the Dianne and the ongoing search for the missing crew.

"Their courage and dedication in these challenging circumstances has been immensely appreciated."

"We want to specifically acknowledge the outstanding support we have received from the police and the people of the Gladstone area.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community at large during this terrible tragedy has been of much comfort to us and we are so grateful. Thank you.

"Our beloved Ben is gone from our lives but forever in our hearts."