Forget $10 cat scalp bounty, here's how to save CQ's native wildlife

THIS country is going from bad to worse in all aspects of the barbaric treatment of animals regardless of their classification.

Our native animals do deserve someone better than Gregory Andrews (Threaten Species Commissioner) telling ABC radio a day after land clearing figures were released that wide-scale destruction of habitat isn't a key threat to our wildlife.

Try telling the thousands of volunteers who rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife especially those caring for flying foxes that 395,000 hectares of trees were bulldozed last year in Queensland alone isn't a problem for wildlife.

The CSIRO has estimated that deforestation kills about 50 million mammals, birds and reptiles each year in Queensland and NSW.

But hey, let's target cats.

Let's mislead the general public, yet again, and put a bounty on cats.

Let's blame the cats.

Nothing at all said about extinctions in the research.

Let's have every sicko out there luring and stealing your cat from its yard.

This is already happening in Brisbane.

Better still, cats will be farmed. Cats $10, kittens $5 - you won't see many kittens come in, they will go to back yard breeders bred for the purpose of the bounty.

The animal cruelty already seen by leg traps is disgraceful with the traps snapping off the legs of kittens and trapped cats left to die in them.

Cats are only responsible for 3.5% of mortalities of Australia terrestrial bird population. When you knock down the forest, wildlife have no food, no shelter, no nesting site, and are very vulnerable to all predators, native and introduced.

Nature has a system, and then we started killing and poisoning and clearing.

I cared for native birds for over 30 years.

I don't have a problem with cats, my records show I need not worry. But I do have a problem with land clearing and 1080.

Lyn Laskus,

Emu Park