Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Owners can sit back and relax on their own private verandah, overlooking the peaceful waters
Owners can sit back and relax on their own private verandah, overlooking the peaceful waters Ray White Rockhampton
Property

Forget Bali, your very own slice of CQ paradise awaits

Steph Allen
by
11th May 2018 6:28 AM

A BYFIELD acreage home has come on the market and may be just the thing for those dreaming of a "tree change”.

The 25-acre block at 247 Yaxleys Road, is nestled in the Byfield hinterland and a number of large verandahs overlook a flowing lake, perfect for those relaxed Saturday afternoons.

Year-round rainfall keeps this property's surroundings in lush, green condition.

247 Yaxleys Road is on the market and is perfect for those wanting their own forest getaway.
247 Yaxleys Road is on the market and is perfect for those wanting their own forest getaway. Ray White Rockhampton

The three-bedroom home has an additional office as well as three separate cabins, a machinery shed plus machinery, a store room, an in-ground pool and an eight-person spa.

With the additional buildings, there are 10 beds all together, making it the perfect location for get-togethers and family reunions.

View past House of the Week homes

View past House of the Week homes

There are five bathrooms and six toilets throughout and 15 open and undercover parking spaces.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There is also an accessible walking track that meanders through the rainforest for you to enjoy the scenery of the bountiful flora.

The properties boast a timber-theme, with polished wood floors throughout the rooms.

Colour is splashed throughout, with an array of eye-popping hues like purple, pink, blue, red and green bringing a vibrant touch to the forest dwelling.

A fireplace is situated in the heart of each lounge room, which will be perfect for those cool, rainy days.

The separate home would be perfect for guests or as an Air BnB.

The home has room for a number of beds and a dining area, and also has a bathroom, kitchen area and a lounge room beneath a sun light.

There are a number of seating areas outside in the expansive garden, with towering trees and lush grass making for the perfect picnic spot.

The Byfield home is currently on the market for considered offers over $620,000.

house of the week ray white rockhampton tmbproperty
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

    'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

    News VIDEO: Firefighters tell two people were inside when the blaze ignited.

    • 11th May 2018 7:44 AM
    State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    premium_icon State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    Politics They've committed $25M, now they want the feds to chip in.

    Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

    Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

    Community AFTER half a century of breeding and this family has made history

    CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

    premium_icon CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

    Fishing Scotty Lynch says local comp worthy of number-one ranking

    Local Partners