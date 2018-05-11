Forget Bali, your very own slice of CQ paradise awaits

Owners can sit back and relax on their own private verandah, overlooking the peaceful waters

Owners can sit back and relax on their own private verandah, overlooking the peaceful waters Ray White Rockhampton

A BYFIELD acreage home has come on the market and may be just the thing for those dreaming of a "tree change”.

The 25-acre block at 247 Yaxleys Road, is nestled in the Byfield hinterland and a number of large verandahs overlook a flowing lake, perfect for those relaxed Saturday afternoons.

Year-round rainfall keeps this property's surroundings in lush, green condition.

247 Yaxleys Road is on the market and is perfect for those wanting their own forest getaway. Ray White Rockhampton

The three-bedroom home has an additional office as well as three separate cabins, a machinery shed plus machinery, a store room, an in-ground pool and an eight-person spa.

With the additional buildings, there are 10 beds all together, making it the perfect location for get-togethers and family reunions.

View past House of the Week homes

View past House of the Week homes

There are five bathrooms and six toilets throughout and 15 open and undercover parking spaces.

Photos View Photo Gallery

There is also an accessible walking track that meanders through the rainforest for you to enjoy the scenery of the bountiful flora.

The properties boast a timber-theme, with polished wood floors throughout the rooms.

Colour is splashed throughout, with an array of eye-popping hues like purple, pink, blue, red and green bringing a vibrant touch to the forest dwelling.

A fireplace is situated in the heart of each lounge room, which will be perfect for those cool, rainy days.

The separate home would be perfect for guests or as an Air BnB.

The home has room for a number of beds and a dining area, and also has a bathroom, kitchen area and a lounge room beneath a sun light.

There are a number of seating areas outside in the expansive garden, with towering trees and lush grass making for the perfect picnic spot.

The Byfield home is currently on the market for considered offers over $620,000.