26°
News

Forget Bundy, get me a glass of this Capricorn Rum

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 17th Jul 2017 4:08 PM
Warren Brewer at the Saleyards Hotel which is still being fitted out before reopening in the near future.
Warren Brewer at the Saleyards Hotel which is still being fitted out before reopening in the near future. Chris Ison ROK170717csaleyards1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MONTHS of hard work are finally beginning to show for Warren and Caitie Brewer.

The owners of Rockhampton's Saleyards Distillery have seen their first products hit shelves this month.

With six major partners in the Distillery, the pair have joined with Sydney based friend and co-owner, Andy Leonard to create unique Central Queensland liquors in the form of gin and spiced rum.

With construction on the bar in full swing, Warren and Andy said pumping out the two liquors to the public was the first step in creating a well-known name for the local distillery.

"We are producing gin and spiced young rum and we are very excited about the products that we've got and they're finally available for purchase,” Andy said.

"So we're pumping through more gin and rum, that's all hands on deck and now we're finishing off the final touches inside the bar. Well I really shouldn't say the final touches, there's a bit more to go then that,” Warren laughed.

GIVE IT A GO

  • To get your hands on Capricorn Spiced Rum or Billy Goats Gin visit www.saleyardsdistillery.com
  • Or check out the Lakes Creek Hotel, Vue Wine Bar or Star Liquor in Yeppoon
  • The two products will also be available in local BWS shops in the near future as well.
  • The gin will set you back $65 and the rum $58

Andy first jumped on board the distillery project with Warren and Caitie when they found the location last year.

"We looked at the opportunity and thought we would love to come in too, but we only wanted to come in if we could bring something into the business,” Andy explained.

"What we bought to the business was gin distilling which is something we have always had a passion for and with the gin recipe we spent about six months coming up with one that was right.

"We obviously wanted a gin that was mainstream enough that people recognised it as gin but different enough to make it interesting, something people haven't tasted before.”

Warren wanted the same feel that was put into the making of the Billy Goats Gin to transfer across to the Capricorn Spiced Rum.

"The rum is a spiced rum that is made with Central Queensland molasses from down around the Burnett area,” he said.

"It's aged five months in a mix of European and American oak and then spiced with all natural spices.

"It tastes absolutely amazing, completely different to a lot of other spiced rums because there is no sugar added.”

While there is a big focus on distributing the rum and gin locally Warren and Andy have focused on expanding their business label down south.

"We are busy getting the products out into various bars and bottle shops to start with and then we will be bringing them to other cities. At the moment we can be found in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Sydney and Canberra,” Andy said.

"We are looking at increasing our production and getting a really good boutique and small batch and hand made product into the market because both products have had really great response from people.

"So hopefully we will be available at all good bars and bottle shops across the country before long.”

Andy said the Saleyards Distillery would also be looking for a full-time manager for the bar and cafe in the near future and to "watch this space” if interested.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Horror Rocky intersection ranks in QLD's worst

Horror Rocky intersection ranks in QLD's worst

RACQ revealed the intersection that has claimed several lives over the years is among the worst in the state.

UPDATE: Emu Park man in hospital after CQ rollover

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has airlifted one person from a crash north of Rocky.

RACQ chopper air-lifted man to Rocky

Rocky man mowing his way to $1M for charity

FOR THE CHILDREN: Claude Harvey, AKA the Mowerman has been walking aroud Queensland with his mower raising almost one million dollars for the Bravehearts Foundation.

The man set off from Rockhampton to mow his way to Townsville

Trial begins for man accused of murder in Rocky street

Emergency services crews at the scene of a multiple stabbing in Alma St, Rockhampton

Man charged with murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm

Local Partners

Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

"I think at times it will be a little bit close to home, but it's a story that needs to be told.”

LNP's nominee sees the benefits of building South Rocky flood levee

LNP NOMINEE: Douglas Rodgers can see the benefit of building the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Experts speaking at community flood levee forum allay his concerns

UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.

Update on Globemasters' flightpath across Rocky region, about 1.10pm

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

What's on: Huge guide of events in CQ this weekend

REVVED UP: The Historic Motorcycle Show will be held tomorrow.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Miranda Kerr unveils wedding dress to Vogue

AUSTRALIAN model Miranda Kerr has finally showcased the breathtaking wedding gown she wore as she tied the knot with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

Australians score Emmy nominations

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in a scene from the TV series Big Little Lies. Supplied by Foxtel.

FOUR Australian actors, including Nicole Kidman, have received nods.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 ep1 - Dragonstone

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING - this story contains spoilers*

Packing for Splendour? Here's the weather forecast

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

What's in store for the festival weekend:

Why this Youtuber let her best friend sleep with her man

Lena and Emily lie on the bed as they wait for Adam to arrive.

Vlogger reveals why she let her best friend sleep with her boyfriend

Spoil Game of Thrones? Police are on to you

Ellie Kendrick and Isaac Hempstead Wright in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

NSW Police Force knows that spoilers are dark and full of terrors.

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Bali jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Davidson is more likely to be hiding out in south east Asia than Europe or the Middle East, where he reportedly checked in on one of his five Facebook accounts. Picture: Supplied

Online fundraiser for Bali prison escapee fails to gain support

Over Half an Acre with Views!

23 Naomi Drive, Taroomball 4703

Residential Land This 2,430m2 block with spectacular views positioned high on a hill gives ... $195,000

This 2,430m2 block with spectacular views positioned high on a hill gives the perfect opportunity to build your dream home taking in all the views! Owner is keen...

ZONED LIGHT INDUSTRY -2023 M2

19 Hempenstall Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which ... $230,000

This allotment is perfectly positioned in the industrial area of Kawana which conveniently is the closest industrial area to town on the North Side of Rockhampton...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

Freehold for Sale Mechanical Workshop Suit Investor or Owner Operator

72 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on ... $539,000

Situated behind the Northside Plaza is this long established mechanical workshop on a very healthy, 943m2 parcel of land. The workshop boasts approximately 350m2...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! - Boasting 209m2 under roof...

10 ha Vacant and Ready to Build On

Lot 2 Goodman Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land Just listed is this 10 ha (24 acre) vacant block of land ... $255,000

Just listed is this 10 ha (24 acre) vacant block of land which is ideal if you are looking at moving out of town to build your dream home. Heaps of room to have...

Character style cottage in CBD Location!

9 Arthur Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 1 $265,000

This wonderful city cottage has been well maintained and offers plenty of features for comfortable living at a fraction of the price! Situated in Central Yeppoon...

Blink and you will MISS OUT!!!

36 Nathan Street, The Range 4700

House 2 1 1 $289,000

Perched high on Nathan Street sits this well presented home in an idyllic location, close to parks and walkways is the ideal property for first home owners to...

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

Affordable Living - Perfect 1st Home/Investment

222 Horton Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 $199,000

Low maintenance, affordable home is perfect for the 1st home buyer, downsizer or investor wanting to add their personal flair. Features include; -Modern kitchen...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

New Rocky shopping complex to open within months

The new Park Avenue shopping complex.

North Rockhampton shopping complex to generate more than 100 jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!