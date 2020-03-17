Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bodyboarders defy huge Mooloolaba waves
Surfing

Forget coronavirus: the surf's up boys

Mark Furler
by
17th Mar 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE world may be consumed by coronavirus but it was the last thing on the mind of bodyboard riders enjoying cyclonic swell on the Sunshine Coast late yesterday.

Mooloolaba was 'going off' and despite the warnings from lifeguards, board riders took to huge dumping waves like there was no tomorrow.

Watching teens tumble from the rolling waves became a spectator sport as scores of those walking along the beach stopped to watch the 'train wreck television'.

Bodysurfers make the most of the swell off Mooloolaba generated by Cyclone Gretel. Shot using Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Bodysurfers make the most of the swell off Mooloolaba generated by Cyclone Gretel. Shot using Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Mark Furler

Buy Now



Mooloolaba Spit is notorious for spinal injuries during big dumping surf but it seemed for these youths, the bigger the plunge the better.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 



Surf reports this morning said the mix of east-south-easterly swell is still on the pump with waves of up to two metres.
Winds from the south-east are expected to strengthen to 20 knots plus through the day.

The next high tide, where it is safer to take on the waves, is at 3pm with a tide height of 1.2 metres. The water temperature remains at 24 degrees.

Bodysurfers make the most of the swell off Mooloolaba generated by Cyclone Gretel.
Bodysurfers make the most of the swell off Mooloolaba generated by Cyclone Gretel. Mark Furler

Buy Now



Lifeguards yesterday were urging inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the big swell.

Even those who can swim well were advised to stay at waist deep so as not to be swept out.

More Stories

Show More
bodyboarding cyclone gretel mooloolaba sunshine coast surf
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Stupid’ robbery stumps Rocky cop

        premium_icon ‘Stupid’ robbery stumps Rocky cop

        News “Beggars belief” and “stupidity” – they were the words Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey used to describe an alleged armed robbery.

        Calls to expand postal voting shot down

        premium_icon Calls to expand postal voting shot down

        News The coronavirus has CQ’s voters concerned about becoming infected when casting a...

        High demand for commercial property after $5.65 million sale

        premium_icon High demand for commercial property after $5.65 million sale

        Property A fully leased five-level office building in Rockhampton’s CBD will go to auction...

        UPDATE: No complaints made in relation to disturbance

        premium_icon UPDATE: No complaints made in relation to disturbance

        Crime Reports suggest a man was seen allegedly dragging a woman into a car.