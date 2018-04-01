Forget Games traffic: Why Leigh is so stoked

Ipswich Junior Grammar School receptionist Leigh Spelleken is excited about her volunteer role at the Commonwealth Games cycling events.

Ipswich Junior Grammar School receptionist Leigh Spelleken is excited about her volunteer role at the Commonwealth Games cycling events. Rob Williams

EASYGOING Leigh Spelleken is quick to share the satisfaction she expects to enjoy when she braves the traffic on the Gold Coast over the next two weeks.

As a volunteer at the Commonwealth Games cycling time trial and road race, Spelleken is delighted to have been selected from the original field of 47,000 applicants.

"It's just unbelievable,'' she said of being chosen from such a large field of hopefuls.

The Ipswich Junior Grammar School receptionist already has an idea what's ahead having performed a vital role at the Sydney 2000 Olympics. On that occasion, she was a venue staffing assistant at the Main Press Centre, overseeing a series of important responsibilities.

"That was great fun,'' the former Ipswich State High School student said.

Nearly 18 years later at another major Australian sporting event, Spelleken has a different duty.

She has a "field of play'' role for the trial time on April 10 and the road race on April 14. Both courses are around Currumbin.

"Basically I deal with athletes and officials,'' she said.

"I'm not out on the course as a marshal. Each athlete can invite two family or friends to come to the tented area at the venue down there.

"My role is to check that they've got the correct armbands . . . pretty much like a welcoming role.''

Despite talk of transport issues getting to the Games, Yamanto resident Spelleken has no such reservations based on her past international volunteering opportunities.

"It was a lot of fun,'' she said of the Sydney Olympics.

"It's very exciting down there and everybody was just in party mode. Everyone was happy and it was just a really great experience . . . and it's right on our doorstep.''

After being chosen for the high-paced pedal sport, Spelleken appreciated encouragement from some cycling fanatics at Ipswich Junior Grammar School where she started working this year.

"I'll just pick it up and enjoy it because it's just the electric atmosphere of it,'' she said of being involved with a new sport.

As for the skills she brings to the Games, Spelleken answered in her usual mild and friendly tone.

"It doesn't matter what's going on. I'll stay calm and just deal with it if there's any issues, not that I expect there to be,'' she said.

Spelleken, who grew up at Churchill, has also worked on other community projects like Breaking The Cycle, helping disabled and unemployed people. She later became Queensland manager.

Several years later, Leigh expects to gain more last satisfaction - this time being a Commonwealth Games volunteer.