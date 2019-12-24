Forget the frump: New store brings style to plus-size

PLUS sized fashion has not always had the best shopping options – stuck with the frumpy and oversized versions of smaller sizes, they sometimes miss the flattering mark and become more of a means of comfort than style.

However, those days are long behind the plus-sized ladies of Rockhampton – we now have a brand new store with beautiful clothes, appropriate cuts, comfortable shapes and enough space for those enviable curves.

You+All has opened in Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.

You + All opened in Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre on December 21 – one of eight centres that opened across the country this year after the brand’s inception in September 2018.

The store caters to sizes 16-22 and is a sister brand of Ally.

It came about after Ally customers expressed demand for Ally to extend its sizes.

So, the brains behind the project decided to create a “new, fun, exciting brand”.

“Our message is simple; it doesn’t matter what size you are, we are all powerful and amazing women and should all have the opportunity to express ourselves through fashion,” a spokesperson said.

“It’s not about being a plus size brand, we just want every female to be able to express themselves and dress how they want.

“For us it’s important that nobody is left out and that every female, no matter their shape or size, has the ability to feel and look good through expressing themselves with what they wear.

“Fashion is always changing and we want to ensure we are providing our customers with the latest trends and product.”

The store has had “a great response so far”, with the spokesperson noting that “it’s great to see such a positive reaction from customers”.

A staple flying out the door is dresses of many different styles – casual, evening and dresses for all occasions.

“Wrap style dresses are your key item this summer – so easy to wear and so versatile,” the spokesperson said.

“Complete your outfit with a pair of heels and you’re ready for a night out or throw your wrap dress open over a pair of denim shorts and cute printed tee for that boho summer look.

“Everyone has the right to feel good about themselves, no matter what size you are.

“It’s an expression of who you are, it’s been so great to hear feedback from our customers about how much more confident they felt after leaving our store and how great it was to have another place to shop.”