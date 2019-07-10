Forgetful grandma's 'disease' no excuse for shocking acts

Talita Joy Lamont, 39, told Caloundra Magistrates Court how her grandchildren depended on her too much to go to jail after she was caught driving disqualified by court order on May 17.

Talita Joy Lamont, 39, told Caloundra Magistrates Court how her grandchildren depended on her too much to go to jail after she was caught driving disqualified by court order on May 17.

A GRANDMOTHER who claimed she has a "brain disease" that affected her memory was given a jail term after her eighteenth time busted driving when not allowed.

Talita Joy Lamont, 39, told Caloundra Magistrates Court how her grandchildren depended on her too much to go to jail after she was caught driving disqualified by court order on May 17.

Lamont's "deplorable" traffic history included nine disqualified driving offences, three of those in the past five years, and eight unlicensed driving offences.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said officers busted Lamont at Moffat Beach driving an uninsured, unregistered vehicle with different plates in her latest stint behind the wheel.

The mother of seven said she was moving her daughter's car after someone pushed it onto a street when police turned up.

Talita Joy Lamont, 39, told Caloundra Magistrates Court how her grandchildren depended on her too much to go to jail after she was caught driving disqualified by court order on May 17.

Lamont pleaded guilty to six driving and vehicle-related offences at court on Wednesday.

The Nambour woman said she had a "brain disease" that impacted her memory, but was quick to point out she didn't forget about her disqualifications.

She told the court her two youngest grandchildren were in her care and didn't "know what they'd do without me".

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said her recalcitrance for court orders saw her looking down the barrel of jail if she wasn't careful.

"Nothing like this would ever be if she just did the first sentence," he said.

"Nothing seems to work... if you drive again you will get caught."

Lamont was sentenced to 15 months' jail with a parole release date of today and disqualified from driving for three years.

"If you got a problem remembering all that write it down now," Mr Stjernqvist said.