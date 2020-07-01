Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Forgetful truck driver fined over work diary for fourth time

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
1st Jul 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has been busted for the fourth time not complying with heavy vehicle national laws.

Bradley John Spencer, 48, pleaded guilty on June 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of providing false information in a document given to an official.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the false information was detected in Spencer’s work diary on August 28 after he was intercepted at Woodstock.

Defence lawyer Terry Tummon said his client filled the times out while under pressure, in order to get paid, and tried to “piece together the trips accurately”.

He said the prior convictions were the result of having worked in share trucks and forgetting to take his diary with him, but his client was now driving just the one truck.

Mr Tummon said Spencer, who lived in Rockhampton and was a single dad to three children, had been driving professionally for 25 years including driving taxis for three years.

He said one of the other convictions was for not writing down his destination.

Magistrate Cameron Press, who pointed out the priors, said “he seems to have an excuse for everything”.

Mr Tummon argued the offences were “distinctly different”.

The court heard another conviction was for Spencer driving more than the maximum allowed hours in one day.

“You need to start taking these requirements very seriously,” Mr Press said.

“They are there for your protection and the protection of the community.”

He ordered Spencer to pay a $1500 fine with a traffic conviction recorded.

heavy vehicle national law rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt trucks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

        premium_icon Mother files $1M lawsuit over Gracemere car crash

        Crime The 39 year old suffered soft tissue injuries to her right foot, right collarbone, abdomen and cervical and lumbar spine.

        600 workers ignite CQ economy with $50m Stanwell overhaul

        premium_icon 600 workers ignite CQ economy with $50m Stanwell overhaul

        Business Our struggling accommodation providers are expected to be packed to the rafters...

        How resilient Rocky weathered the COVID-19 real estate storm

        premium_icon How resilient Rocky weathered the COVID-19 real estate storm

        News CQ property report: See what your home is worth after coronavirus impact

        Man taken to hospital with snake bite

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital with snake bite

        News The man was at a home in North Rockhampton when he was bitten on the leg by a...