Forgetful truck driver fined over work diary for fourth time

A TRUCK driver has been busted for the fourth time not complying with heavy vehicle national laws.

Bradley John Spencer, 48, pleaded guilty on June 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of providing false information in a document given to an official.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the false information was detected in Spencer’s work diary on August 28 after he was intercepted at Woodstock.

Defence lawyer Terry Tummon said his client filled the times out while under pressure, in order to get paid, and tried to “piece together the trips accurately”.

He said the prior convictions were the result of having worked in share trucks and forgetting to take his diary with him, but his client was now driving just the one truck.

Mr Tummon said Spencer, who lived in Rockhampton and was a single dad to three children, had been driving professionally for 25 years including driving taxis for three years.

He said one of the other convictions was for not writing down his destination.

Magistrate Cameron Press, who pointed out the priors, said “he seems to have an excuse for everything”.

Mr Tummon argued the offences were “distinctly different”.

The court heard another conviction was for Spencer driving more than the maximum allowed hours in one day.

“You need to start taking these requirements very seriously,” Mr Press said.

“They are there for your protection and the protection of the community.”

He ordered Spencer to pay a $1500 fine with a traffic conviction recorded.