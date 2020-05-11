Menu
'Forgotten' bushfire communities to receive $650 million

by Sam Maiden, Natalie Wolfe
11th May 2020 12:21 PM

 

Bushfire-affected communities have sometimes felt forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison has moved to address those concerns today with the announcement of a new $650 million package of support.

"The same communities that were hurting most from the bushfires are hurting from the impacts of COVID-19. The impacts have been devastating," the Prime Minister said.

"This funding injection comes as the damage from the bushfires has made itself clear in the weeks and months after they passed and regions have been finalising the sorts of projects they want to get underway to build back better."

The support will help fund local projects and recovery plans, in specific areas including workshops and events, projects that focus on the landscape and water, replacing produce and stock, supporting local jobs and building future resilience.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said he wanted communities to know they had not been forgotten.

"We know and have seen firsthand just how severe the impact from the bushfires and now COVID-19 has been. The past six months have been incredibly tough for so many Australians," he said.

"To date, the efforts of every level of government have been focused on emergency relief, the restoration of basic services, clean-up operations and the immediate wellbeing needs of people in the most severely impacted communities."

There's a big focus on mental health and well-being in the package.

The new spending is on top of more than $1.33 billion rolling into bushfire-affected communities.

