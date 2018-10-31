Menu
Crime

'Forgotten' cannabis stash in coffee jar

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st Oct 2018 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE father of three "forgot'' about marijuana he had stashed in a coffee jar.

John Manning Williams, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police executed a search warrant on Williams' home on September 15 and found the marijuana in the coffee jar and a grinder smelling strongly of marijuana on the kitchen table,.

She said Williams declared a bong in the bathroom.

Defence lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said Williams had been getting help from his doctor for his marijuana addiction and had been clean but had relapsed.

She said he had minimal support in caring for his children aged five, four and two.

Williams was ordered to pay an $800 fine and convictions were recorded.

