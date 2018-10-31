'Forgotten' cannabis stash in coffee jar

Man Slumped On Sofa With Drug Paraphernalia In Foreground In House

A SINGLE father of three "forgot'' about marijuana he had stashed in a coffee jar.

John Manning Williams, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said police executed a search warrant on Williams' home on September 15 and found the marijuana in the coffee jar and a grinder smelling strongly of marijuana on the kitchen table,.

She said Williams declared a bong in the bathroom.

Defence lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said Williams had been getting help from his doctor for his marijuana addiction and had been clean but had relapsed.

She said he had minimal support in caring for his children aged five, four and two.

Williams was ordered to pay an $800 fine and convictions were recorded.