Form guide for Rocky’s Christmas in July race meeting

Danawi, pictured scoring a win at Rosehill Gardens in 2018, will be the horse to beat in Race 5 at Callaghan Park on Saturday. Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images

HORSE RACING: The Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Christmas in July race meeting on Saturday looks like providing a smorgasbord of choices for punters in search of winners.

It is fair to say that there are no standouts on the seven-race TAB card although if any Chris Attard’s DANAWI (1) is definitely placed to advantage to win Race 5.

The same could be said about Lyle Rowe’s LEGAL CHANCE in the opening race.

Good luck punters.

RACE 1: Rowe’s LEGAL CHANCE (5) hard to beat. Should be fitter for 0.9L 4th Beach Road in stronger company 1200m here July 7. Tom Button’s MISS GOLD BOUNTY (9) is a Doomben placegetter but failed when resuming recently on soft track Toowoomba. Been set for this. Stablemate ALWAYS BACK JACK (3) is the query runner and has to be respected. John Wigginton’s topweight AERIAL COMBAT (1) trialled well recently and runner-up before spelling Mar 24. Each-way prospect. Fred Smith’s COLOUR PERFECT (10) has ability and back from spell so can improve.

RACE 2: Kristy Best’s Sunshine Coast visitor SIZZALATING (4) has excellent winning credential as placed five times and trip suits. Another from there in Ian Prizeman’s SCANDINA (2) placed last three starts here and back again after 3rd/Stubai 1300m last Friday. Chance as always. Adrian Coome’s WINDCHILL (5) went down narrowly handy 3rd/Divine Ascot 1300m here 7/7 and well placed. Stablemate EVRYNOW’N’THEN (9) thereabouts here recently and definite strong lightweight prospect. Jim Rundle’s unraced LAW OFFICE (1) interesting runner at 1400m first start. Good trial form last year and obviously done considerable work for this. Keep safe and betting a guide.

RACE 3: Hard race to decipher with two sets of stablemates in a six-horse field. Those four Zoe Hohn’s V J DAY (USA) (2) and VICTORY DANCE (3) have claims while Tim Cook’s HIDDEN GODDESS (4) looks better than stablemate SCORCHA (6). Darryl Hansen’s visitor BRING IT HOME POP (1) is far and away the best credentialled to win and looks to have an advantage over its rivals.

RACE 4: Looks suitable race for Natalie McCall’s BETTER ETHICS (2) from the Sunshine Coast where has won at 1600m. Fitter for three runs back. Adrian Coome’s QUIDNI (1) is an owner’s dream and punters nightmare as placed last four including solid 3rd/Finucane Missile 1400m here 8 days ago. Untried this trip but should get it. Too honest to overlook. DIAMOND ACCOUNT (4); COACH (5) and GETOUT OF MY NEIGH (NZ) (7) have ability and genuine each-way claims as have big pull in the wights of the toppies.

RACE 5: Chris Attard’s newcomer DANAWI (1) has strong Vic/NSW form leading into CQ debut. Expected to go close especially from ideal inside gate. Is the horse to beat. Kevin Hansen’s MAGIC WU (2) has the scope and credentials to win this race. Worth considering. Tom Button’s SNUG SATISFACTION (3) is an Eagle Farm placegetter and last three runs back from spell encouraging for race of this type. Nasty draw a concern though. If this race is chosen for Coome’s QUIDNI (6) instead of the fourth race that will be a tip in itself. Will run well here. Stablemate ATTIQUE (9) drops back in class and distance after good 3.2l 5th/Absolut Artie 1600m here last start. Big threat with little weight.

RACE 6: Jamie McConachy’s BAUHINIA TED (1) is backing up quickly after sound first-up 3.5l 5th/10 Bellagio 1100m here eight days ago. Is talented and obviously pleased the stable and not a lot of quality to beat here. Tim Cook’s KENNEDY TERRACE (3) is well up to this standard and suitably placed to play a role and scratched last week for this race. If it runs Ricky Vale’s CHEEKY MILA (7) has genuine claims and first-up like in this race is in its favour. Damian Rideout’s LORD LAURIE (2) has race fitness on its side and does have prospects. Down in the weights Kevin Miller’s ISIS JECTALE (13) is capable of being in the finish.

RACE 7: Although may be at his best over longer Pat Brennan’s former Victorian OKIE (1) placed both attempts this trip. Keep safe as should give a great sight. Ricky Vale’s DOOM (2) is ultra-consistent and deserves to break through. Odds should be liberal because of testing draw and weight but that’s not to say it can’t feature. Tom Button’s NORM’S CHOICE (1) only has to repeat excellent last start close-up eighth much stronger Eagle Farm race to take this out. Ideally suited from the rails draw. If it makes the trip from the Sunshine Coast Stuart Kendrick’s STEPPED IN PAINT (5) can be expected to play a prominent role as has worthy form for a race of this type. Adrian Coome’s MIRACULOUS (8) is going great guns with win and runner-up here last two efforts. Good draw and weight on its side. Further down Bill Dale’s Mackay lightweight EXELANT MOSH (13) wasn’t far off winner Bellagio here last week over 1100m. Respect.