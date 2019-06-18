FORMAL 2019: Girls shine at RGGS walk through

STYLE TIME: Will Simmons and Cleo McCosker at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar senior formal.

STYLE TIME: Will Simmons and Cleo McCosker at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar senior formal. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School

SENIOR students from Rockhampton Girls Grammar celebrated their final year of high school at their Year 12 formal on May 11.

The 30 students who attended gathered at the school in the afternoon for the walk through, and then proceeded to the Rockhampton Leagues Club for a formal, sit down dinner with their classmates, teachers, families and other faculty.

Each student worked hard to put together a special look for the night. Senior student, Cleo McCosker went the extra mile with a entirely home made look.

Her mother made her dress, cut and styled her hair and Cleo did her own make up on the night.

Have a look through our gallery to see all the glamorous arrivals and see Wednesday's edition of The Morning Bulletin for a three page spread.