Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STYLE TIME: Will Simmons and Cleo McCosker at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar senior formal.
STYLE TIME: Will Simmons and Cleo McCosker at the Rockhampton Girls Grammar senior formal. Rockhampton Girls Grammar School
News

FORMAL 2019: Girls shine at RGGS walk through

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th Jun 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SENIOR students from Rockhampton Girls Grammar celebrated their final year of high school at their Year 12 formal on May 11.

The 30 students who attended gathered at the school in the afternoon for the walk through, and then proceeded to the Rockhampton Leagues Club for a formal, sit down dinner with their classmates, teachers, families and other faculty.

Each student worked hard to put together a special look for the night. Senior student, Cleo McCosker went the extra mile with a entirely home made look.

Her mother made her dress, cut and styled her hair and Cleo did her own make up on the night.

Have a look through our gallery to see all the glamorous arrivals and see Wednesday's edition of The Morning Bulletin for a three page spread.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
2019 formal fashion formal photos local faces rggs formal rockhampton girls grammar school tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman suffers head injury at Shoalwater training exercise

    premium_icon Woman suffers head injury at Shoalwater training exercise

    Breaking Ambulance to meet military vehicle carrying patient

    Thieves hit the Rockhampton to Gladstone coal corridor

    premium_icon Thieves hit the Rockhampton to Gladstone coal corridor

    News Police ask community to help solve recent thefts along rail network

    REWIND: Take a look through the show photos from '90s

    premium_icon REWIND: Take a look through the show photos from '90s

    News Check out the black and white photo gallery

    Find out what town has been named 'Hollywood of the Outback'

    premium_icon Find out what town has been named 'Hollywood of the Outback'

    News 'The most authentic Australian cinema experience you will find.'