Former addict barely avoids losing career after temptation

5th Aug 2019 2:18 PM
A FORMER speed addict who cleaned up her life and became a disability support worker narrowly avoided slipping back into a bad habit.

Suzanne-Gay Maree Necker, 52, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Necker was intercepted driving on Denham St at 6.15pm on July 10.

She said during a conversation, police officers became suspicious and searched the car.

Ms King said they found syringes, clip seal bags, a tobacco pouch and papers in her handbag on the front seat along with 0.3g of methamphetamine.

She said Necker told the officers someone must have left it on the front seat.

Ms King said Necker later told police she had purchased the meth a month earlier, had been addicted to speed 15 years ago and had manage stop herself using the meth.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Necker's husband died and she was tempted to use drugs again.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Necker to seek help instead of turning back to drugs.

"You don't just look up in the telephone book where you can buy drinks,” he said and ordered her to pay a $900 fine with no conviction recorded.

