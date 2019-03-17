Palmer in induced coma after motorcycle accident

Former AFL player Rhys Palmer was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Saturday night.

The midfielder had emergency surgery in a Perth hospital and is in a stable condition.

While surgeons removed his spleen and were able to stop some internal bleeding, Palmer remains in an induced coma.

The 30-year-old was driving a female passenger on the motorcycle when it collided with a car at a Perth intersection.

The female passenger escaped without serious injury.

It comes less than 24 hours after Palmer was involved in a race track controversy at a Perth harness meeting on Friday night.

Palmer threw his shoe on to the path of oncoming horses and drivers and faces a lifetime ban from all race tracks.

Palmer, who has apologised for the show controversy, was set to play for Swan Districts in the WAFL this season.

Swan Districts chief executive Jeff Dennis asked the public for Palmer's privacy to be respected.

Rhys Palmer has been involved in a serious motorcycle accident. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"The health and wellbeing of Rhys and his passenger is of utmost importance to the club. There is no consideration of anything else of at this point in time," Dennis said.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with both of them and their families at this very difficult time".

Responding to the allegations, Palmer posted a statement on social media at 4pm local time Saturday.

"Firstly, let me be clear, no shoe was deliberately thrown at a horse during any race, and I have the utmost respect for the racing community and all those involved," the post read.

"It was simply unfortunate timing.

"I was having a light hearted wrestle with a young teammate, oblivious to what was happening around us.

"What transpired was a shoe being thrown which unbeknown to us was unfortunately at the same time the horses had made their way around the course."

Swan Districts said Palmer, who was driving the motorcycle, was not to blame for the accident.