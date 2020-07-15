Menu
A former AFL player will stand trial on almost a dozen charges after allegedly defrauding a club.
Crime

Former AFL player accused of ripping off club

by Jacob Miley
15th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
A FORMER AFL player accused of defrauding a Gold Coast sports club has been committed to stand trial.

Craig James Devonport, 50, allegedly defrauded the Broadbeach Cats and Tatts Group Limited on various dates between August 2016 and January 2017.

Devonport was committed to the District Court to stand trial on 11 counts of fraud and stealing by clerks and servants.

Former AFL player Craig James Devonport leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Photo: Jacob Miley
Former AFL player Craig James Devonport leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Photo: Jacob Miley

Five other charges were adjourned to November 12 in Southport Magistrates Court.

He did not enter a plea to the charges.

The 50-year-old played 95 games at St Kilda and Carlton between 1989 and 1996.

Devonport arrived at the Broadbeach club in 2016 where he held a coaching position.

Originally published as Former AFL player to stand trial on Coast

