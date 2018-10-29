Former AFL star dead at 32

FORMER AFL star Colin Sylvia has died aged 32.

The ex-Melbourne and Fremantle player was killed in a car accident near Mildura, Victoria, on Sunday. Demons legend Garry Lyon spoke about the tragedy on radio on Monday morning.

"Colin Sylvia has tragically been killed in a car accident near Mildura, just out of Mildura last night," Lyon told SEN.

"Colin was taken really early in the draft, I think pick number three, was a really talented footballer at the Melbourne footy club.

"Our condolences and sympathies are extended to Colin Sylvia and his family and friends."

Former Melbourne teammate Brent Moloney and St Kilda's Sam Fisher were among those to pay tribute to Sylvia on social media.

"I still can't believe it.Words can't describe how I'm feeling!!! We were always side by side no matter where we were," Moloney wrote on Instagram.

"My thoughts go out to his beautiful family, I'm gonna miss you brother x Gone to soon R.I.P Col xx."

According to reports, the driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was taken to hospital. A man who arrived at the scene of the crash told the Herald Sun it was "absolute carnage" and said the other driver was lucky to be alive.

"It sounded like a truck hitting a wall. I was expecting a truck through a house it was that loud," he said.

RIP Colin Sylvia. Thoughts with his family and teammates. Throughout his melbourne career - he’d always happily stop, and had a real enthusiam and energy when you’d interview him. Tragedy — Tom Browne (@TomBrowne7) October 28, 2018

"The tray of his ute was ripped off the back of it. There was mess everywhere. He was lucky to live I reckon."

Police from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the accident.

Sylvia was taken at pick three in the 2003 draft and was nominated for the Rising Star award in 2005.

The midfielder kicked 129 goals in 157 games for Melbourne before joining Fremantle in 2014, but he managed just six matches for the Dockers.

He is described in his profile on Melbourne's website as "an explosive player who can win games off his own boot".

Sylvia moved west after being traded to Fremantle at the end of the 2013 season but his career stalled.

He was dropped to the WAFL after a disappointing 2015 pre-season in which the Fremantle website said he failed "to meet the standards of an AFL footballer".

He retired in 2015.

RIP Col Sylvia pic.twitter.com/m2kkxbC3Tr — Michael Willson (@MichaelCWillson) October 28, 2018

"Just one of those footballers where that talent and potential was never fulfilled, found his way to Fremantle and couldn't get settled over there either," Lyon said.

Fans paid their respects to the footy star on social media. Many commented on an Instagram post Sylvia uploaded earlier this month at McKenzie Falls, offering their condolences.

Earlier this year Sylvia avoided jail after pleading guilty to using the details of a stolen credit card at a Melbourne brothel.

His father Craig gave evidence during the trial and said Sylvia had struggled to deal with his transition into life after football.

"At the end of his football career, he got himself into a dark place," Craig told the court.

"He was not in a good spot. Everything was getting worse."

Colin Sylvia was taking a lot of positive steps lately. He was working with his Brother-in-Law in a mentoring role at Meringur Footy Club, near Mildura. I'm also told he'd started a new relationship & had a new job at an air-conditioning company. Our thoughts are with his family. — Seb Costello (@SebCostello9) October 28, 2018

Channel 9 reporter Seb Costello said Sylvia had since found the right path after intially struggling with retirement. Costello said the former star had taken on a mentoring role at a local footy club and started a new job with an air-conditioning company.