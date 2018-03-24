Former Aussie rep returns to Rocky hockey ranks

Former Australian rep Deb Rigby (nee Callaghan) is back playing hockey in Rockhampton.

Former Australian rep Deb Rigby (nee Callaghan) is back playing hockey in Rockhampton. CONTRIBUTED

HOCKEY: One of Rockhampton's favourite daughters has returned to the fold, renewing ties with her former hockey club in 2018.

Ex-Australian rep Deb Rigby (nee Callaghan) is back from Brisbane and has joined the ranks of Park Avenue, where she laid the foundations for her stellar career.

The gifted midfielder was 15 when she was selected in the Queensland and Australian under-18 squads.

She went on to captain the state and national U18s and U21s before making the Australian open squad in 1990.

She was a member of the Australian open team that won the World Cup in 1992 and in the same year was named in the national squad for the Barcelona Olympics.

Park Avenue coach Robert Sweeney said it was exciting to have a player of Rigby's calibre playing here again.

"Deb's rep achievements are outstanding and it's great to see her back.

"She's also convinced a few members of the Park Avenue team with whom she won the A1 women's premiership in 2002 to join her.

"Jenny Watson, Wendee Lloyd-Jones and Trudie Mathers have returned to the turf as well.

"These four players will provide valuable mentorship and experience to our up-and-coming players.”

Deb's two daughters will also don the red and gold, with Milly playing in the Quik Stix junior program and Elka the U15 division.

Latisha Willie is among Park Avenue's young talent. Allan Reinikka ROK010417ahockey6

Sweeney said the A-grade women would be looking for a strong showing against the highly fancied Gladstone Souths today.

Parks are coming off the bye after a Round 1 one-goal defeat by Wanderers.

Sweeney said it was a rebuilding year for the team, which has lost six players to injury, retirement or studies.

That would present an opportunity for the young guns to step up and perform under the guidance of players such as Rigby.

"Youngsters Tori-Lee Cutts, Renee Sweeney and Latisha Willie will have a big role to play, as will Kelsey Lawrence in the goalbox and defender Teneille Madden,” Sweeney said.

"We were runners-up to Wanderers in the extended league last year and finished third in the Rocky comp.

"We'd like to think we will feature in the end-of-year play-offs again this season.

"I don't think that will be too big an ask if we work hard, stick to our structures and play to our game plan.”

TODAY'S CQ LEAGUE FIXTURES

Games at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades

3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Park Avenue Brothers

5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Meteors

6.40pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks

8.05pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

Games at Gladstone's Rigby Park